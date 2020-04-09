Spend Your Easter and Passover Weekend with These Four Musicals on BroadwayHD!

Just in time for Easter and Passover, BroadwayHD added special religious productions to its platform from Sight & Sound Theater. These new titles include Moses the biblical musical retelling the story of Moses from plagues to parting of the Red Sea, Jonah: The Musical, a biblical story where God teaches Jonah how to receive grace and extend mercy, even to his archenemy Nineveh, and Noah, a musical that follows the journey of Noah as he fulfills God's command, even amidst seemingly impossible odds and the scrutiny of onlookers and leads live animals inside the Ark. Another new addition is Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour.

Start your free BroadwayHD trial today!

Moses

Sight & Sound takes theater to a whole new level, where every show is an epic experience with a meaningful message. MOSES The Musical tells the epic story like never before - from the plagues to the parting of the Red Sea, be prepared to be amazed at the biblical drama that unfolds on stage in front of a live audience!

Jonah The Musical

Jonah is a prophet - and a man on the run. From who? From God! After a series of wild adventures involving a seaport called Joppa, a huge boat and a terrible storm, Jonah finds himself in the belly of a giant fish. But this isn't the end. It's here that God teaches Jonah how to receive grace and extend mercy, even to his archenemy: Nineveh. Take your family deep into this Bible story as it springs to life on screen in jaw-dropping scale by an exceptional cast, spectacular special effects and live animals. Filmed in front of a live audience on stage at Sight & Sound Theatres in Lancaster, PA.

Noah

Travel with Noah as he fulfills God's command, even amidst seemingly impossible odds and the scrutiny of onlookers. Experience this extraordinary musical Bible story as it comes to life in jaw-dropping scale as Noah leads live animals inside the Ark - with sets towering four stories above the stage! Filmed before a live audience, escape the treacherous flood with your family as you become immersed in this incredible production. Noah is a Sight & Sound Theaters production.

Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour

Andrew Lloyd Webber's rock opera about the final harrowing days of Jesus Christ is given a spectacular-sized treatment in this arena tour. Jesus Christ Superstar features many song favorites including "Heaven on Their Minds," and "I Don't Know How to Love Him."

Start your free BroadwayHD trial today!





Related Articles