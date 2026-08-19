Special Offer: Ariana Madix Joins JUST IN TIME for 10 Weeks Only in New York City

Ariana Madix joins the cast of the Tony Award-winning musical Just In Time for a limited ten-week engagement in New York City. The star of Chicago on Broadway, St. Denis Medical, and Love Island USA will play Connie Francis in this "runaway hit" (Variety) at the Copa. Learn More about the production or get tickets through Telecharge.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!, Beetlejuice), Just In Time tells the story of Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose brief but extraordinary career propelled him from teen idol to global superstar. The musical features his most iconic hits, including "Beyond the Sea," "Mack the Knife," "Splish Splash," and "Dream Lover."

Just In Time runs September 12 through November 22. Time Out calls it "a helluva good time at the theater."

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