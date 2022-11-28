Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

South Street Seaport Museum to Present 'Perspectives On Whales, Oceans, And The Changing Coastline'

Famed marine biologist, photographer, and USCG-licensed captain Gaelin Rosenwaks will join in conversation with historian and journalist Jessica DuLong.

Nov. 28, 2022  

South Street Seaport Museum will present Perspectives on Whales, Oceans, and the Changing Coastline, on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 6pm, at 12 Fulton Street, NYC. Famed marine biologist, photographer, and USCG-licensed captain Gaelin Rosenwaks will join in conversation with historian and journalist Jessica DuLong for this riveting evening on the heels of the release of Rosenwaks's new book Sperm Whales: The Gentle Goliaths of the Oceans. Advanced registration is required. For more information and to register, visit seaportmuseum.org/perspectives-on-whales.

Rosenwaks will share insights and stories from her magical moments spent with the gentle giants of the seas. In addition to diving into highlights within the newly-released book, this expansive talk will examine important topics such as gender roles in science and the maritime world, the effects of the pandemic on ocean life, and the changing realities of New York's coastline.

Copies of the new book, Sperm Whales: The Gentle Goliaths of the Oceans, will be available for purchase and signing.

About the Panelists

Gaelin Rosenwaks is a marine scientist, explorer, photographer, and filmmaker. Rosenwaks earned her master's degree in Coastal Environmental Management from Duke University working with the Tag-A-Giant program and conducting research on the migratory movements of Giant Bluefin Tunas. She has conducted fieldwork throughout the world from the Antarctic to the Arctic on icebreakers to both the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans on fishing vessels. Rosenwaks is a US Coast Guard Licensed Captain, and a Fellow of both the Royal Geographical Society, the Explorers Club and a member of the Society of Women Geographers.

Jessica DuLong is a Brooklyn-based, ASJA award-winning author, journalist, book collaborator, writing coach, and editor. Her latest book, Saved at the Seawall: Stories from the September 11 Boat Lift, is the definitive history of the largest maritime evacuation in history. Her previous book, My River Chronicles: Rediscovering the Work that Built America; A Personal and Historical Journey, traces the rise and fall of respect for hands-on work across four centuries of New York Harbor and Hudson River history. DuLong is a USCG-licensed marine engineer who served aboard retired 1931 NYC fireboat John J. Harvey for two decades, 11 years as chief.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org

