South Street Seaport Museum to Present FREE Book Talk A NEW FOUNDING FIGURE

South Street Seaport Museum will present a free talk: A New Founding Figure at Pier 17, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 6:30pm. Historian and author Claire Bellerjeau offers a captivating, illustrated presentation based off of her book Espionage and Enslavement in the Revolution: The True Story of Robert Townsend and Elizabeth that delves into the discovery of a new founding figure named Elizabeth, known as "Liss."

Through engaging storytelling and visuals, the audience will embark on a journey to explore Liss's remarkable story, shedding light on her enslavement by the Townsend family of Oyster Bay, New York, and her subsequent escape with the British forces, and following her path as she faces re-enslavement in Manhattan and later Charleston.

Liss's complex struggle for freedom offers us a unique perspective on the country's founding era, as seen through the eyes of an enslaved Black woman yearning for liberty in a nation grappling with its own fight for independence. Within Liss's journey, we encounter a cast of notable figures who intersect with her path. Robert Townsend, also known as "Culper, Jr." of the Culper Spy Ring-George Washington's trusted spy in Manhattan during the Revolutionary War. Alongside Townsend, we will encounter influential figures such as George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, Benedict Arnold, John Graves Simcoe, John André, and John Adams. Their presence in Liss's story highlights the intricate web of connections that characterized this transformative period in American history.

Don't miss this exploration of Liss's narrative that will provide fresh insights into the historical period, which will grow our understanding of the events that shaped our nation. Registration is encouraged for this free event but walk ups will be accommodated as possible. A Q&A with the speaker will follow the presentation. seaportmuseum.org/liss

About the Author

Claire Bellerjeau is the co-author of Espionage and Enslavement in the Revolution: The True Story of Robert Townsend and Elizabeth, published in May of 2021. In 2022 she co-founded a 501(c)3 non-profit organization called Remember Liss, with the mission to educate the community about Liss's extraordinary life and times. Through the non-profit she co-authored and published a student version of Liss's story titled Remember Liss in March 2023, with links to over 100 primary documents through the New York Archives' teaching platform, "Consider the Source." Bellerjeau formerly served as Historian and Director of Education at Raynham Hall Museum in Oyster Bay, New York, where Liss was once enslaved. She has been researching the Townsend family and those they enslaved for over 17 years, including curating a yearlong exhibit on the Townsend "Slave Bible" in 2005. In 2015, during a research visit to the New York Historical Society, she discovered what may be one of the earliest poems ever written by Jupiter Hammon, America's first published African American writer. She has developed educational programs on the subjects of slavery in New York and the American Revolution on Long Island and works with teachers to develop curriculum to share Liss's story using primary documents from her research.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org