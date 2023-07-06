South Street Seaport Museum to Present City Of Water Day Offerings

South Street Seaport Museum is participating in the 16th annual City of Water Day on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 12-5pm. Join the Museum, Waterfront Alliance, and fellow climate-conscious partners for programs and activities across the region that champion a climate-resilient New York and New Jersey Harbor.

For this special initiative, the Museum joins dozens of communities across all five boroughs, Westchester and Rockland counties, and northern New Jersey who will host events on and near the water that celebrate the importance of a resilient and equitably shared waterfront. From sails on our historic vessels and hands-on workshops, to events hosted by partners throughout the city, such as kayaking and rowing, City of Water Day offerings afford community members opportunities to engage with their local waterfront.

See the many ways you can join the celebration with the Seaport Museum's City of Water Day offerings. seaportmuseum.org/city-of-water

Sail New York Harbor

July 15 | 1pm, 4pm | Pier 16 | $20-$50

Looking for a truly unforgettable adventure on the high seas? Join the Seaport Museum for a thrilling 2-hour daytime sail through the stunning New York Harbor. With an experienced crew at the helm, you'll watch in awe as the sails of the 1885 schooner Pioneer unfurl and the ship glides effortlessly across the sparkling waters. And, if you're feeling adventurous, you'll even have the chance to lend a hand and help raise the sails yourself! But don't worry if you prefer to sit back and simply soak up the breathtaking scenery-you're welcome to relax on the deck and enjoy the ride.

Advanced registration is encouraged.

Get Out On the Water

July 15 | 1pm, 2:30pm | Pier 16 | $15-$30

Celebrate New York's waterways on a one-of-a-kind adventure on the last surviving New York-built wooden tugboat W.O. Decker, named "Tugboat of the Year" by the prestigious Steamship Historical Society of America! Get your tickets today for a 75-minute ride that promises to be an unforgettable experience that takes you through New York Harbor and gives you a unique experience to take in stunning views of the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, the Battery, and Governors Island. Advanced registration is requested.

Resilience Street Fair

July 15 | 12-5pm | Pier 16 | Free

Come to the Seaport Museum's Pier 16 to check out free kid-friendly booths offering activities and resources for the public on a variety of issues related to climate resilience and our shared waterfront.

At the Museum's tent, listen to informal discussions about how printers select sustainable paper for their work, make your own paper notecard, and participate in an embossing activity using stamps based on 19th century engravings.

No registration needed for this free family-friendly opportunity to learn about the waterfront and the many ways you can support environmental action in your neighborhood, city, and region. The Fair takes place outdoors at Pier 16 and walk-ups are welcome.

Printing Demonstrations

July 15 | 1:30pm, 2:30pm | 211 Water Street | Free

After visiting the Seaport Museum's tent at the Resilience Street Fair and learning about how printers select sustainable paper for their work, head to Bowne & Co. to enjoy a free printing demonstration using the Museum's working collection of historical printing equipment. No registration is required and walk-ups are welcome.

Extend Your Visit

The Fair is free and open to the public. Looking to explore more that the Museum has to offer? Stop by the red tent at Pier 16 to get a Pay What You Wish General Admission ticket. General Admission includes access to three exhibitions on view at 12 Fulton Street as well as a walk through Wavertree at whatever price is right for you--free in-person admission, the full ticket price, or any amount in between. seaportmuseum.org/general-admission

About Bowne & Co.

Established by Robert Bowne in 1775, Bowne & Co. holds the distinction of being New York's oldest operating business under the same name. After growing as a financial printer throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, Bowne & Co. Inc. partnered with the Seaport Museum in 1975 to open a 19th century-style print shop at 211 Water Street in the South Street Seaport Historic District. Today, it is comprised of the Bowne & Co. Printing Office--a workspace that continues the age-old tradition of job (or small batch) printing using seven historic presses from South Street Seaport Museum's working collection--and Bowne & Co. Stationers, a 19th century-style emporium selling gifts and fine goods. seaportmuseum.org/bowne-co-stationers

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org