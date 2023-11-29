South Street Seaport Museum to Celebrate The Holidays With Chanukah Menorah Lighting Activities

Get into the festive spirit at the South Street Seaport Museum on Sunday, December 10, 2023, from 11am-5pm. Take advantage of free General Admission to the Seaport Museum and creative family activities in honor of the annual neighborhood Chanukah Menorah Lighting, which will take place on the Heineken Riverdeck at Pier 17, from 3-5pm.

Aboard the Seaport Museum's 1885 tall ship Wavertree at Pier 16, families and visitors of all ages are encouraged to join in the creative fun by crafting your own baggywrinkle, charming maritime-inspired decorations perfect for holiday decorations, using festive colored yarn. Baggywrinkle, traditionally made from unraveled ropes, is a ships' tool used to safeguard sails from damage.

This event is free, but please let them know that you're coming by registering at seaportmuseum.org/chanukah-baggywrinkle

Free General Admission

Free General Admission on this special day includes access to all current exhibitions on view in the introduction gallery space at 12 Fulton Street and access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree. Free timed tickets for a tour of the 1908 lightship Ambrose are available separately at no additional cost.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org

