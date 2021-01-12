SoHoMuse Launches New Feature On Their Platform With SoHoMuse Marketplace
For the launch of SohoMuse Marketplace, SohoMuse has selected 10 brands that best represent the gamut of creatives featured on the platform.
SohoMuse (www.sohomuse.com) is the first-of-its-kind social network for the creative industry. For years SohoMuse has been the go-to platform for creative professionals to promote their talents and projects, network and collaborate with other creatives across the globe - all within a secure and trusted ecosystem. Now SohoMuse is launching the newest feature on their platform with the creation of the SohoMuse Marketplace (https://marketplace.sohomuse.com). This marketplace gives members the ability to link directly to their personal website to sell their products within the creative community of SohoMuse and beyond. Now those who aren't members of SohoMuse can get access to the works of these creatives featured on the platform, giving people a taste of what the platform is really like and how creatives can use it to promote/benefit their carries and creatives works.When asked about this new feature on the platform SohoMuse founder Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin said, "At SohoMuse, we continually strive to provide the tools and resources that help showcase talents and to continue to help propel careers forward. We are thrilled to announce the launch of our SohoMuse Marketplace, a direct-to-consumer extension of SohoMuse, where members can now sell their work on a trusted platform that links directly to their own websites and/or shops. We are proud to support our members with this new functionality, as our ultimate goal is to provide the best possible tools for creatives to continue fueling their careers and expanding their audiences." A key component in the promotion of the SohoMuse Marketplace will be the newly launched program/ social platform of SoHoMusers. These SoHoMusers are handpicked members of the SoHoMuse, who represent the diverse community on the platform ranging from all walks of entertainment and creativity. Just as SoHoMuse is the "the trusted source for creative professionals", the SoHoMusers will be a trusted source for incite from creative professionals, as each week the SohoMusers will select their top pick of products from the SoHoMuse Marketplace giving their audiences a curated guide to shopping on the platform. While not only promoting the products featured on the SoHoMuse Marketplace, the SoHoMusers program will also work to promote the SoHoMusers themselves by presenting their creative incite to the world and establishing them as influencers on the platform and beyond. When asked about this new program SoHoMuse founder Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin said, "SohoMusers are SohoMuse Members with taste, style, and integrity who discover and spotlight SohoMuse Marketplace vendors and potentially other vendors who they feel are exciting newsworthy and relevant of today. They are from all different age demographics, race, and religion to make this all across the board a very global and socially conscious community. We are shining the light on a curated community of creatives that consist of artisans, designs and innovators." For the launch of SohoMuse Marketplace, SohoMuse has selected 10 brands that best represent the gamut of creatives featured on the platform (links below). Currently the marketplace features products across the board, ranging from fashion to home décor with more to come. As this new feature grows the marketplace will add more products from SohoMuse members allowing them all access to present their work directly on the SohoMuse platform for the public to purchase. 1. David Von Braun
2. Dori DeSautel Broudy
3. Mark Schwartz Shoes & Epiphany Shoes (women's extension)
4. Daniel Calder
5. JG Home Living
6. Contro Corrente
7. Pelush New York
8. Stockroom Modern General
9. Privado Eyewear
10. DuetteNYC
11. WAHIDON
12. Rossario George
13. Greg Petan SohoMuse Marketplace: https://marketplace.sohomuse.com/
More Hot Stories For You
-
Dr. Fauci Says Theaters Could Reopen This Fall With Little to No Restrictions
Dr. Anthony Fauci gave an update on when he thinks the performing arts will be able to reopen, during a virtual conference held by the Association of ...
Broadway Jukebox: Get Moving with a 50 Songs for a Post-Holidays Workout!
The holidays are over and most of us are looking to make up for the extra calories ingested and excess pounds gained. BroadwayWorld wants to help you ...
Encore Performance of RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL to Stream on TikTok This Weekend
Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical took the musical theatre world by storm when it premiered last week. Now, TikTok has announced that an encore of the s...
VIDEO: On This Day, January 9- IN THE HEIGHTS Closes On Broadway
Before there was Hamilton, there was Lin-Manuel Miranda's cutting edge musical masterpiece In the Heights....
The Shows Must Go On Streams RUTHLESS! and Michael Ball's HEROES Concert This Weekend
The Shows Must Go On is streaming two performances online this weekend, Michael Ball's Heroes concert and Ruthless!...
Nick Jonas Reportedly in Talks to Lead JERSEY BOYS Streamed Event
According to a new report, recording artist and stage star Nick Jonas is in talks to lead a streaming event performance of the Tony Award-winning Best...