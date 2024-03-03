Sketch Comedy Team Fun In Moderation to Play Caveat This Month

Fun in Moderation will take the stage Friday, March 15th at 7 pm at Caveat (21A Clinton Street, Manhattan, 10002).

Fun in Moderation offers a famously good time. Join them at Caveat for a night of brand-new sketches, stand-up, games & surprises.

The performance is written and performed by Kendall Bowden, Austin Elias-de Jesus, Syd King, and Nick Ryan. Just like every other sketch group, two of them are dating, one of them has a podcast, and all four have a hard time making eye contact with people. They've performed at Caveat NYC, Asylum NYC, and at PIT Sketchest, and were recently featured in The New Yorker.

Tickets:

$10 Early Bird until March 8th (Use code: FIM)

$20 standard

$7 livestream