Singnasium Presents PAINT THE TOWN Virtual Fundraiser

Singnasium presents Paint the Town, a virtual fund-raiser for Singnasium, featuring special performances by Singnasium's Tony and Grammy-award winning teaching artists, an EXCLUSIVE world premiere performance with over 100 artists and musicians, an all-singing, no drama, coast to coast special event. The event will take place on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 7:30 PM.

DETAILS:

WHO: SINGNASIUM, New York City's not-for-profit vocal

performance education powerhouse.

WHERE: Visit www.singnasium.org for details on how to watch.

Attendance is free and open to the public; donations gratefully accepted.

WHY: Singnasium provides a safe, non-judgmental place for all levels of artists and singers to fully explore their creative selves. It is designed to provide support, embrace diversity, and offer eye-opening new ways for those who love to sing to become more well-rounded musicians. Singnasium utilizes the best possible teaching artists the New York arts community has to offer, as well as provides affordable outreach to the next generation of music and voice artists.

