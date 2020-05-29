Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper and More Wrote Songs for CENTRAL PARK on Apple TV+

The songwriting credits for the new Apple TV Plus animated series "Central Park" features a soundtrack of songs written by many famous female singer-songwriters. Among the writers credited are Sara Bareilles, Aimee Mann, Fiona Apple, Cyndi Lauper and Meghan Trainor!

Other artists that have contributed include Alan Menken and Tony nominee Glenn Slater. Most of the songs, however, come from Kate Anderson & Elyssa Samsel and Brent Knopf, who are writers on the series. Other contributors include Anthony Hamilton, Darren Criss, Rafael Casal and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Each episode of the series, which premiered today on Apple TV, will include 3-6 original songs, according to Variety. A soundtrack for the first two episodes has been released to streaming services, and it includes Bareilles' song from episode 2, "Weirdos Make Great Superheroes."

Lauper co-wrote "Garage Ballet" and "Rats," which will be featured in episode 4. In the seventh episode, Mann's song "Big Deal" will appear. Episode 8 features, Trainor's "I'm in a Perfect Relationship" and episode ten features "New York Doesn't Like Your Face," a song co-written by Apple with David Lucky.

Apple TV+'s Central Park is a brand new musical animated series from Josh Gad, Loren Bouchard, and Nora Smith. The series follows the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world's most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos.

The voice cast of Central Park includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci.

Read the original article on Variety.

