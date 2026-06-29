Sam Edelston Will Bring Dulcimer-Driven Classic Rock to Paddy Reilly's Music Bar

New Jersey-born musician Sam Edelston will perform a free solo concert at Paddy Reilly's Music Bar in New York City on Thursday, July 16, 2026, from 7:30 to 10:00 p.m. The performance will take place at Paddy Reilly's Irish Pub, located at 519 Second Avenue in Manhattan.

Edelston has built a following for his approach to the fretted dulcimer, incorporating the instrument into classic rock and pop arrangements. His performances have taken him to audiences in 14 states, while his videos have accumulated more than 1.2 million YouTube views and reached listeners in more than 190 countries.

In 2024, Edelston released Making Waves, a classic rock album featuring the fretted dulcimer as the lead instrument in a full-band setting. The album includes original songs alongside interpretations of music by The Rolling Stones, Queen, The Beatles, Bruce Springsteen, Brandi Carlile, and others.

Ultimate Classic Rock described Edelston as a musician with "a frightening amount of rock mojo," while The Big Takeover called his interpretations of classic rock songs "brilliant." Girl at the Rock Show described his performances as "epic," and RockDaFuqOut praised Making Waves as "bold, inventive, and deeply enjoyable."

Making Waves is available on Spotify, Bandcamp, and other major streaming platforms. For additional information, music, and tour dates, visit samthemusicman.com.

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