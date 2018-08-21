SMASH Creator Theresa Rebeck to Screen New Pilot at North Folk TV Festival

Theresa Rebeck, the creator and executive producer of NBC's SMASH, is set to premiere her new pilot, The Russian Cousin, at the 2018 North Folk TV Festival.

On Friday, September 7th, Rebeck will screen her pilot, followed by a Q+A moderated by Elisa Distefano.

The Russian Cousin follows a young Brooklynite is fully unprepared to host her quirky, sultry, and slightly suspicious cousin visiting from Russia.

Rebeck created and directed the pilot, with Andrew Carlberg producing. The Russian Cousin stars Andrea Syglowski, Caroline Parsons, and Nikki Massoud.

Theresa Rebeck is a widely produced playwright. Past New York productions include The Understudy, Mauritius, The Scene, The Water's Edge, Bad Dates, The Butterfly Collection, Spike Heels, Loose Knit, THE FAMILY of Mann, View of the Dome and Omnium Gatherum (co-written, Pulitzer finalist). Publications include her Collected Plays Volumes I, II and III; Free Fire Zone (fall 2007), all with Smith & Kraus; and two novels, Three Girls and Their Brother and Twelve Rooms With a View with Random House/Shaye Areheart Books. Produced feature films include Harriet the Spy, Gossip and the independent features Sunday on the Rocks and Seducing Charlie Barker (adapted from her play The Scene). Awards include the Writers Guild of America Award for Episodic Drama and a Peabody Award for her work on NYPD Blue. She has also won the National Theatre Conference Award, the William Inge New Voices Playwriting Award, the PEN/Laura Pels Foundation Award, an Alex Award and a Lilly Award.

