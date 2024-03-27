SLEEP NO MORE Extends Through May 27

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sleep No More has extended its run for a final time, through May 27. The production was originally announced to play its final performance on January 28, 2024, and has extended twice prior to this "final" extension.

"We’ve heeded your call. Thanks to an outpouring of admiration as we bid a final farewell, we are honored to announce the final extension of Sleep No More through May 27, 2024," reads a statement on the show's website.

Created by Punchdrunk (Felix Barrett and Maxine Doyle, directors) and produced by Emursive (co-founders Jonathan Hochwald, Arthur Karpati, Randy Weiner) in association with Rebecca Gold Productions, Sleep No More began previews on March 7, 2011. Nearly 13 years later it will have played to more than two million attendees.

Sleep No More is an award winning theatrical experience that tells Shakespeare’s Scottish tragedy, through a darkly cinematic lens. The story unfolds through an awe-inspiring blend of acrobatic choreography, film noir soundtrack, and countless rooms of densely detailed atmosphere. Guests decide where to go and what to see, ensuring that everyone’s journey is unique, and each visit is different.

Sleep No More won the 2011 Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience and won Punchdrunk special citations at the 2011 Obie Awards for design and choreography.