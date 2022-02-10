SING STREET Announces Pre-Broadway Run at The Huntington This August

The Huntington in association with Sing Street LLC has announced a special theatrical event coming to Boston: Sing Street, a new musical based on the hit 2016 indie film of the same title by John Carney ("Modern Love," Begin Again, Once) with a book by Tony Award winner Enda Walsh (Lazarus, Once), and music and lyrics by Gary Clark (front man of Danny Wilson) and Carney.

Tony Award winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent on Broadway and at The Huntington) will direct and Tony Award winner & Obie Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge on Broadway and around the world) will choreograph.

The show will run from August 26 to October 2, 2022 at The Huntington's Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA.

Sing Street first opened with sold-out shows at New York Theatre Workshop in 2019, where New York Magazine declared that "Sing Street will give you joy!" and The Hollywood Reporter called it "spirited and winning!" The production was set to begin performances on Broadway in March 2020, but was forced to cancel its dates due to the COVID pandemic. This production at The Huntington is the next step for the show's journey back to Broadway.

The story is set in Dublin, 1982. Everyone is out of work. Thousands are seeking bluer skies across the Irish Sea. Sixteen-year-old Conor and his schoolmates find an escape from their troubles by forming a band to impress a mysterious girl. With an original score that embraces the sounds of the '80s, Sing Street celebrates the joy of first love and the power of music.

"I could not be more pleased to welcome Sing Street to The Huntington and share this vibrant new musical with Boston audiences," says Huntington Managing Director Michael Maso. "The adaptation of an iconic and beloved film by a world-class production team led by Rebecca Taichman holds such great promise for Huntington audiences this fall. We can't wait to get started!"

The production features the work of a high-powered roster of Tony Award winners and Broadway veterans including scenic & costume design by seven-time Tony Award winner Bob Crowley (Once, An American in Paris), lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Once, Frozen), sound design by Tony, Grammy, and Tony Award winner & Olivier Award nominee Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!), video design by Luke Halls (The Lehman Trilogy) and Brad Peterson (West Side Story), music supervision by Tony Award winner Martin Lowe (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Peter Gordeno, orchestrations by Gary Clark and Martin Lowe. Additional orchestrations and arrangements by Peter Gordeno. Fred Lassen (Prince of Broadway) is music director, casting by Tara Rubin Casting, and general management by 321 Theatrical Management.

The Broadway producers of Sing Street are Barbara Broccoli, Brian Carmody, Patrick Milling Smith, Michael Wilson, Orin Wolf, and Frederick Zollo, in association with Sing Street LLC. Executive Producers are Patrick Daly and Alecia Parker.

Huntington season ticket holders will have the opportunity to add Sing Street on to their purchase of a 2022-2023 season ticket package before tickets are on sale to the general public. Additional ticketing information and a casting announcement will be made available at a later date.

The Sing Street Original Cast Recording from Sony Masterworks Broadway is now available to stream or download on all major digital service providers. The album was produced by Gary Clark and Tony and Grammy Award winner Martin Lowe, with mixing by Dave Bascombe, a frequent collaborator to new wave titans Depeche Mode, Tears for Fears, and Peter Gabriel among others.

For more information, visit huntingtontheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy