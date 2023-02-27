Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Star Colin Jost Comes To The Chicago Theatre, June 24

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 3 at 10:00AM CT.

Feb. 27, 2023  

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and Live Nation announced today that Colin Jost will perform at The Chicago Theatre on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 8:00PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 3 at 10:00AM CT.

Colin Jost started writing for "Saturday Night Live" in 2005 and became co-head writer in 2012. He has also co-anchored "Weekend Update" alongside fellow cast member Michael Che since 2014. Jost has won five Writers Guild Awards, two Peabody Awards, and has been nominated for 12 Emmy Awards for his writing on SNL. In 2015, Jost wrote "Staten Island Summer," a coming-of-age comedy that was released by Paramount Pictures and produced by Lorne Michaels. He has since appeared in the films "How to Be Single," "Coming 2 America," and "Tom and Jerry."

In July 2020, Jost debuted his memoir, "A Very Punchable Face." The New York Times bestseller is a series of essays, which documents pivotal moments in Jost's life including growing up in Staten Island in a family of firefighters, attending Harvard University while Facebook was created, and more.

Chase cardholders will have advance access to tickets from Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00AM CT through Wednesday, March 1 at 10:00PM CT via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for the June 24 show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 3 at 10:00AM CT via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available in person beginning on Saturday, March 4 at the Chicago Theatre box office.

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Reviews: Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan Star In THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW Photo
Reviews: Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan Star In THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW at BAM
The Brooklyn Academy of Music presents the first major New York revival of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, directed by Obie Award winner Anne Kauffman at the BAM Harvey Theater. The production officially opened on February 23, 2023. Read reviews for the production!
Video: Go Inside Broadway-Aimed THE SECRET GARDEN Opening Night In Los Angeles Photo
Video: Go Inside Broadway-Aimed THE SECRET GARDEN Opening Night In Los Angeles
Hit the red carpet for opening night of the Broadway-aimed production of 'The Secret Garden' currently playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre through March 26, 2023! See video of the big night as BroadwayWorld takes you inside the opening night festivities with the show's star-studded cast as they take their opening night bows!
Photos/Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo
Photos/Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for NEW YORK, NEW YORK
New York, New York is officially in rehearsals! Check out photos of the cast in action and footage of 'Cheering For Me Now' and 'My Own Music'.
Video: First Look at THE BEST WE COULD at MTC Photo
Video: First Look at THE BEST WE COULD at MTC
Get a first look at footage of the world premiere of Manhattan Theatre Club's The Best We Could!

More Hot Stories For You


Photos/Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for NEW YORK, NEW YORKPhotos/Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for NEW YORK, NEW YORK
February 27, 2023

New York, New York is officially in rehearsals! Check out photos of the cast in action and footage of 'Cheering For Me Now' and 'My Own Music'.
Ticketmaster Warns Of High Demand For Jonas Brothers Broadway ResidencyTicketmaster Warns Of High Demand For Jonas Brothers Broadway Residency
February 27, 2023

Ticketmaster is warning that due to high demand, many fans will not be able to get tickets to the Jonas Brothers' Broadway Residency. 
MRS DOUBTFIRE National Tour Is Holding Virtual Open Call for Child ActorsMRS DOUBTFIRE National Tour Is Holding Virtual Open Call for Child Actors
February 27, 2023

Calling all kids! The national tour of Mrs. Doubtfire, which is set to begin rehearsals in August 2023, is seeking child actors (age 8-18+) for the roles of Lydia, Christopher and Natalie Hillard. Submissions are due Monday, March 6, 2023.
Lea Salonga Joins the Cast & Producing Team of HERE LIES LOVE on BroadwayLea Salonga Joins the Cast & Producing Team of HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway
February 27, 2023

Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga, a global Filipina legend, will join Here Lies Love's Broadway cast for a special guest engagement this summer. See how to purchase tickets!
Contest: Win Two Tickets to Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock and Roll 2 at Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort LauderdaleContest: Win Two Tickets to Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock and Roll 2 at Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale
February 27, 2023

Neil Berg's Fifty Years of Rock & Roll returns to The Parker! Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll is not only a highly entertaining look at the history of iconic music, but also tells the story of America and all the incredible influences and cultures that make up our 'melting pot,' which is poured into the fabric of our music and has influenced generations around the world.
share