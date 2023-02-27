SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Star Colin Jost Comes To The Chicago Theatre, June 24

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and Live Nation announced today that Colin Jost will perform at The Chicago Theatre on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 8:00PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 3 at 10:00AM CT.



Colin Jost started writing for "Saturday Night Live" in 2005 and became co-head writer in 2012. He has also co-anchored "Weekend Update" alongside fellow cast member Michael Che since 2014. Jost has won five Writers Guild Awards, two Peabody Awards, and has been nominated for 12 Emmy Awards for his writing on SNL. In 2015, Jost wrote "Staten Island Summer," a coming-of-age comedy that was released by Paramount Pictures and produced by Lorne Michaels. He has since appeared in the films "How to Be Single," "Coming 2 America," and "Tom and Jerry."

In July 2020, Jost debuted his memoir, "A Very Punchable Face." The New York Times bestseller is a series of essays, which documents pivotal moments in Jost's life including growing up in Staten Island in a family of firefighters, attending Harvard University while Facebook was created, and more.



Chase cardholders will have advance access to tickets from Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00AM CT through Wednesday, March 1 at 10:00PM CT via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for the June 24 show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 3 at 10:00AM CT via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available in person beginning on Saturday, March 4 at the Chicago Theatre box office.