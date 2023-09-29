Rorem at 100 - A Celebration Concert Comes to Martha Graham Studio Theater

Clarinetist Thomas Piercy presents Rorem at 100 – A Celebration Concert, honoring the 100th birthday of late beloved American composer Ned Rorem on Sunday, October 22nd at 6pm at Martha Graham Studio Theater. Joining this grand celebration will be soprano Carole Farley, violinist Eiko Kano, cellist Aaron Wolff, and pianist Marina Iwao, as well as special guest speakers to be announced. The program will showcase the music of Ned Rorem and 90 Notes for Ned, music composed for Thomas Piercy for Rorem’s birthday concerts by his former students: Jennifer Higdon, Eli Marshall, Troy Peters, Russell Platt, and Paul Anthony Romero.



In the realm of contemporary classical music, collaborations between composers and instrumentalists often give birth to innovative and profoundly moving works. Among these creative unions, the partnership between composer Ned Rorem and clarinetist Thomas Piercy stands as a testament to the enduring power of artistic synergy.

At the heart of this collaboration lies the remarkable composition Four Colors, a piece conceived by Rorem specifically for Piercy. This work, like many in Rorem's repertoire, reflects his remarkable ability to encapsulate complex emotions and vivid imagery through music. Four Colors does precisely this, taking listeners on an evocative journey through a spectrum of emotions and tonal landscapes.





One of the defining characteristics of this partnership is the meticulous attention to detail that Piercy brings to Rorem's compositions. Under the supervision of the composer himself, Piercy has undertaken the task of bringing Rorem's music to life in stunning recordings and captivating performances. This dedication to realizing Rorem's artistic vision has resulted in interpretations that resonate deeply with audiences.

Piercy's commitment to Rorem's music is not limited to performance alone. He has also worked closely with the composer in a collaborative capacity, gaining insights and perspectives that enrich his interpretations. This collaborative spirit is a hallmark of their partnership, showcasing the mutual respect and artistic camaraderie that has developed over the years. The recordings and performances of Rorem's compositions by Piercy are not mere renditions but rather profound interpretations. They offer listeners a chance to experience Rorem's musical language through the lens of a talented clarinetist who has absorbed the essence of the composer's vision. Their partnership serves as a reminder of the transformative power of music and the lasting bonds it can create.

We are reminded that great music is not confined to the notes on the page but is brought to life through the passion, dedication, and shared artistic vision of composer Ned Rorem, clarinetist Thomas Piercy, and their colleagues and friends soprano Carole Farley, violinist Eiko Kano, cellist Aaron Wolff, and pianist Marina Iwao.