Ron Fassler Brings UP IN THE CHEAP SEATS To Feinstein's/54 Below

Ron Fassler, the celebrated author of Up In The Cheap Seats: A Historical Memoir of Broadway, will bring his acclaimed book to life at Feinstein's/54 Below on Friday, January 5th, 2018, at 7:00pm.

UP IN THE CHEAP SEATS WITH Ron Fassler is a priceless evening of songs and stories with Ron Fassler telling his own personal tales of Broadway from his book Up In The Cheap Seats, a chronicle of the time when he saw more than 200 Broadway shows as a teenager, all for as little as $2.

Joining UP IN THE CHEAP SEATS WITH Ron Fassler will be, Michael C. Bernardi (Fiddler on the Roof), Stephen Bogardus (Falsettos), Kevin Chamberlain (The Addams Family), Anita Gillette (Cabaret), Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins Broadway), Elmore James (Big River), and Lee Wilkoff (Little Shop of Horrors).

The concert will also feature Justin Baret, Michael Caizzi, Alexandra Fassler Barrus, Sam Gravitte, and Matt Kurzyniec.

More casting will be announced at a later date.

Famous songs from such classic musicals as Cabaret, Fiddler on the Roof, Company, Applause, and Hello, Dolly will be sung by Ron's Broadway friends of yesteryear and today. Each legend will offer a song or two of their own to add to the stash of already hilarious and touching stories that will be explored by Ron Fassler.

Producer Robert W. Schneider said, "Ron Fassler was one of this year's most widely acclaimed theatrical authors. The passion that you read in his book is only a fraction of the energy, enthusiasm, and devotion that Ron brings to these anecdotes when he tells them out loud. Ron's show reminds all of us why we first fell in love with Broadway."

Projections will be designed by Benjamin Nissen. Daniel Lincoln will be the music director.

Tickets, starting at $35, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 UP IN THE CHEAP SEATS WITH Ron Fassler tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's greatest musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below will present iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description on the venue, The New York Times writes Feinstein's/54 Below "has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins

Related Articles