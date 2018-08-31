Review Roundup: The Critics Weigh in on A STAR IS BORN with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

In this new take on the tragic love story, Cooper plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers-and falls in love with-struggling artist Ally (Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer... until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally's career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.

In addition to playing Ally, Gaga performs original songs in the film, which she wrote with Cooper and a handful of artists, including Lukas Nelson, Jason Isbell and Mark Ronson. All the music is original and was recorded live.

The film, also directed by Cooper, had its debut screening today ahead of its theatrical release in the US on October 5th.

Let see what the critics had to say...

Peter Bradshaw The Guardian: "Bradley Cooper plays the boozy and downwardly mobile alpha-star laying his pride on the showbiz altar of the woman he loves. Cooper directs and co-stars in this outrageously watchable and colossally enjoyable new version, supercharged with dilithium crystals of pure melodrama. He appears opposite a sensationally good Lady Gaga, whose ability to be part ordinary person, part extraterrestrial celebrity empress functions at the highest level at all times."

Stephanie Zacharek Time: "It's wonderful to see a first-time filmmaker who's more interested in effective storytelling than in impressing us; telling a story effectively is hard enough. Best of all, Cooper has succeeded in making a terrific melodrama for the modern age. This is a story of big personalities and even bigger human mistakes. These days we're always ready for our own close-ups. What a relief to turn the stage over to someone else for a change."

Robbie Collin The Telegraph:"For any singer, following Judy Garland in your first major movie role would be a nightmare brief, but Gaga more than meets it, even paying gorgeous, subtle tribute by singing the opening few lines of a certain show tune as the film's title fades up on screen."

