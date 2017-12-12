Review Roundup: The Critics Weigh In on THE CHILDREN on Broadway

Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of The Royal Court Theatre's production of The Children, the new play by Olivier Award winner Lucy Kirkwood (Chimerica), directed by James MacDonald (Top Girls at MTC), opens tonight, December 12, at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

The production stars acclaimed London cast members BAFTA Award winner Francesca Annis (BBC's "Cranford"), Olivier Award nominee Ron Cook (Juno and the Paycock at The Donmar), and Olivier Award winner Deborah Findlay(The National Theatre's Stanley).

Direct from an acclaimed run in London, the powerful Royal Court Theatreproduction of Lucy Kirkwood's astonishing new play will make its American debut at MTC with the heralded original cast. In a remote cottage on the lonely British coast, a couple of retired nuclear engineers are living a very quiet life. Outside, the world is in utter chaos following a devastating series of events. When an old friend turns up at their door, they're shocked to discover the real reason for her visit.

Let's see what the critics had to say...

Matt Windman, amNY: Black humor occasionally pops up, as do secrets from the past. At one point, the characters listen to James Brown's "Ain't It Funky Now" and recreate a choreographed dance routine from 40 years earlier. But first and foremost, "The Children" is a social drama that is disturbing and thought-provoking.

