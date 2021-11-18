Review Roundup: Pre-Broadway Run of PARADISE SQUARE Opens in Chicago

Paradise Square began its pre-Broadway engagement on November 2, at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 West Randolph Street). The production plays five weeks only through December 5, 2021.

The first new musical announced for Broadway since the industry-wide shut down, Paradise Square begins previews February 22, 2022 at the Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street), where it opens March 20, 2022.

Paradise Square stars Joaquina Kalukango (Tony Award nominee for Slave Play, Netflix's "One Night in Miami"), Chilina Kennedy (over 1,200 performances in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Broadway; International tour of The Band's Visit), Tony Award nominee John Dossett (Broadway's Pippin, Newsies, Gypsy, Ragtime), Sidney Dupont (Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical; National tours ofMemphis, A Chorus Line), A.J Shively (Broadway's La Cage aux Folles, Bright Star), Matt Bogart (Broadway's Smokey Joe's Café, Jersey Boys), Nathaniel Stampley (Broadway's The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, The Color Purple), Gabrielle McClinton (Broadway's Pippin, Chicago), Jacob Fishel (Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof) and Kevin Dennis (Canadian productions of Young Frankenstein, Assassins).

See what the critics are saying...

Rachel Weinberg, BroadwayWorld: PARADISE SQUARE takes on a timely and original concept with stunning choreography and immensely talented and engaging performers. The second act brings it all together, but the show's first act needs refinement so the execution can meet the fascinating concept.

Alan Bresloff, Around the Town Chicago: The ensemble is strong in both dance and song, making each character feel real. Watching these stories evolve we get the sense that this is a history lesson and one that needs to be heard. As a country we still have a long way to go. Here was a community that had no racial divides, living together, marrying each other and becoming family. I was impressed by the story, the cast and the overall experience of seeing a show that I think will be around for many years.

Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune: The potential of the entire enterprise, directed by Moisés Kaufman, excitingly choreographed by Bill T. Jones and with an exceptionally promising score from the gifted, youthful Jason Howland, shines through in this Chicago tryout.

Brian Hieggelke, Newcity Stage: If you're a fan of the kind of big dumb musicals that too often make bank on Broadway, this is not your show. It's smart, nuanced and jammed with ideas about race, gender, class, immigration, the neglect of veterans, and just about everything else that ails America.

Emily McClanathan, Theatrely: Despite its need for trimming, Paradise Square achieves some truly moving moments when it homes in on the personal relationships between characters. While it addresses a wide range of timely issues, to varying degrees of success, its most effective theme is simple: the love found in the community of Five Points and the way its people take care of each other. Therein lies the heart of the show.