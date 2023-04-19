Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review Roundup: PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR Return Engagement at The Public Theater

Review Roundup: PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR Return Engagement at The Public Theater

The cast of the remount of PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR includes Suzan-Lori Parks as "The Writer," Edward Astor Chin, Rona Figueroa, and more.

Apr. 19, 2023  

The Public Theater is presenting a remounted production of Suzan-Lori Parks' PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR, which opened yesterday, Tuesday, April 18.

On March 13, 2020, as theaters shut their doors and so many of us went into lockdown, Suzan-Lori Parks picked up her pen and her guitar and set out to write a play every day. What emerged is a breathtaking anthology of plays and songs that chronicle our collective experience and the hope and perseverance that occurred throughout that troubling year. Performed in the intimate music venue, Joe's Pub, PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR is a theatrical concert featuring the music and plays of Suzan-Lori Parks. At once, it is both a personal story of one family's daily lives, as well as a sweeping account of all we faced as a city, a nation, and a global community. Niegel Smith directs this life-affirming new work that beams with humor and humanity, bears witness to what we've experienced, and offers inspiration as we shape our future.

The complete cast of the remount of PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR includes Suzan-Lori Parks as "The Writer," Edward Astor Chin, Rona Figueroa, Leland Fowler, Danyel Fulton, Greg Keller, Orville Mendoza, Lauren Molina, Joe Osheroff, Danea Osseni, Nathan M. Ramsey, and Martín Solá.

See what the critics are saying...

Maya Phillips, The New York Times: Sometimes it seems as if Parks is overreaching, as when she speaks to her former mentor, James Baldwin (perfectly embodied by Fowler, who replicates his posture and cadence of speech), so he can muse about American history. Or in a long ceremony during which the cast hands flowers to the audience at the end of a section about Breonna Taylor, played by Fulton; but Fulton's performance is poignant enough on its own. The playwright's conversations with the dead, however, many of whom begin their scenes unaware or in denial of their demise, is the show's most compelling motif.

Tim Teeman, The Daily Beast: Ultimately, Parks proposes that the crafting of the play, the fact we are here watching it, is a testament to art bringing people together. She knows how hard it may be to watch or even make sense of; it is still all too recent and too ongoing. Plays for the Plague Year is neither salve nor provocation, but a scrapbook very personal to Parks, yet recognizable to those leafing through the pages with her.

Gillian Russo, New York Theatre Guide: And yet, Plays for the Plague Year is a show about all of us, as evidenced by the casting of each performer as many people. Parks invites us to bear collective witness to her experience and open our minds to others' experience of the events of 2020 - and beyond. Even beyond gathering in person or singing in unison or taking a collective breath, that's the way, the show reminds us, to really be a community.

Jonathan Mandell, New York Theater: But presenting this year-in-review as a revue proves surprisingly effective - entertaining, evocative, provocative. The informality and intimacy make the production feel at times like a gathering where together we are reliving the memories. At its best, "Plays for the Plague year" offers the opportunity for a sense of community and, for some, of catharsis.

To read more reviews, click here!





Related Stories
Video: Watch Bernadette Peters in Apple TVs HIGH DESERT Series Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Bernadette Peters in Apple TV's HIGH DESERT Series Trailer
Apple TV+ has unveiled the video trailer for “High Desert,” the new eight-episode dark comedy starring Patricia Arquette, who also serves as executive producer, and featuring Tony winner Bernadette Peters. The series also includes Matt Dillon, Christine Taylor, Weruche Opia, Brad Garrett, Rupert Friend and Keir O’Donnell.
Photos: First Look at PETER PAN GOES WRONG, Featuring Neil Patrick Harris Photo
Photos: First Look at PETER PAN GOES WRONG, Featuring Neil Patrick Harris
Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international sensation from Mischief, opens tonight, Wednesday, April 19th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Broadway for a limited engagement. Check out all new photos, featuring Neil Patrick Harris who appears in the show for a limited time!
Video: Watch the IS THIS A ROOM? Film Adaptation Trailer Photo
Video: Watch the IS THIS A ROOM? Film Adaptation Trailer
The film is written and directed by Tina Satter and based on her 2019 play, “Is This A Room,” the film stars Emmy® nominee Sydney Sweeney (HBO’s “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus”) and debuted to rave reviews at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival. Watch the video trailer for the new film now!
Video: Kristin Chenoweth on Ariana Grande Calling Her With WICKED Updates Photo
Video: Kristin Chenoweth on Ariana Grande Calling Her With WICKED Updates
Kristin Chenoweth sat down on The Kelly Clarkson Show this morning, discussing the advice that she gave to Ariana Grande before she films the upcoming Wicked film adaptation. The original Glinda also discussed the phone calls she receives from Grande, from the moment she first got the role to updates during filming. Watch the video now!

From This Author - Review Roundups


Review Roundup: CAMELOT Opens On Broadway Starring Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap & MoreReview Roundup: CAMELOT Opens On Broadway Starring Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap & More
April 13, 2023

The Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot opens tonight at the Vivian Beaumont Theater directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher. Read reviews for the production!
Review Roundup: Terence Blanchard's CHAMPION at the Metropolitan OperaReview Roundup: Terence Blanchard's CHAMPION at the Metropolitan Opera
April 13, 2023

Following its Metropolitan Opera premiere on April 10th, Terence Blanchard's opera Champion, based on the true story of the troubled former middleweight boxing champion Emile Griffith, continues with nine performances running through May 13.
Review Roundup: Pulitzer Prize-Winning FAT HAM Opens On Broadway!Review Roundup: Pulitzer Prize-Winning FAT HAM Opens On Broadway!
April 12, 2023

Read reviews for the Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames, directed by Saheem Ali, opening tonight on Broadway!
Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of A LITTLE LIFE, Starring James Norton?Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of A LITTLE LIFE, Starring James Norton?
April 6, 2023

The stage production of the million-copy bestseller by Hanya Yanagihara, A Little Life, has now opened at the Harold Pinter Theatre. Starring James Norton, Luke Thompson, Omari Douglas , Zach Wyatt, Elliot Cowan , Zubin Varla, Nathalie Armin and Emilio Doorgasingh, Ivo van Hove's production runs until 18 June. What did the critics think?
Review Roundup: SHUCKED Opens On Broadway! The Critics Weigh In!Review Roundup: SHUCKED Opens On Broadway! The Critics Weigh In!
April 4, 2023

Shucked, currently in previews, officially opens tonight at the Nederlander Theatre! Read the reviews!
share