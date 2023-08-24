Reneé Rapp's Eating Disorder Was 'Exacerbated' By People Working On MEAN GIRLS

Rapp said that people working on the production made comments on her body.

By: Aug. 24, 2023

The Guardian reports that Reneé Rapp's eating disorder was exacerbated by comments made by others working on Mean Girls, where she made her Broadway debut at 19 after winning the Jimmy Awards.

Rapp had just moved to the city to work on the production, and shared that colleagues “would say some vile f***ing things to me about [her] body." 

Rapp also said her parents at one point flew up to try and convince her to leave the production for her mental health.

“Eating disorders don’t just go away and like, you’re healed, like: ‘Sorry, I can eat again, ha ha!’ It’s a lifelong thing. There are battles with addiction and whatever everywhere. I still struggle with it, but at least my parents know that I’ve been taken out of environments that were really harmful to my sickness, which is awesome and a huge win. They worry like hell, but they’re chilling, I guess.”

Rapp made the comments in promoting her new album Snow Angel.

Reneé Rapp is a critically acclaimed multi-hyphenate with experience in music, film / TV acting, and Broadway. The North Carolina native’s career took off when she landed the coveted role of Regina George in the Tony-nominated Mean Girls musical on Broadway in 2019.

Shortly after, she found widespread recognition and praise for her performance as Leighton on the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls written by Mindy Kaling. Rapp then turned her attention back to music, sharing her threadbare insecurities on debut single “Tattoos.” Since then, her songs have caught on like wildfire with listeners.

Not only that, she will be reprising the role of Regina George in the forthcoming Paramount+ feature adaptation of the Broadway musical Mean Girls. Rapp's 2022 debut EP Everything to Everyone, as well as its deluxe edition, firmly established her pop-staying power, while her forthcoming debut LP, Snow Angel, is primed to fully showcase the hitmaker's vulnerable approach to songwriting and stunning vocal range.



