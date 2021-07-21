Redford Center X IF/THEN Shorts Announce Nature Access Pitch Competition at DOC NYC

The Redford Center and IF/Then Shorts, an initiative of Field of Vision, launch today the inaugural IF/Then x The Redford Center Nature Access Pitch, an open call for short documentary films that explore environmental solutions to restoring humanity's connection with the outdoors. Selected during a pitch event at DOC NYC in November 2021, winning filmmakers will receive a combined $35,000 in production grants, along with mentorship and distribution, to share their stories of nature access with the world.

Marking the first partnership between IF/Then Shorts and The Redford Center, the IF/Then x The Redford Center Nature Access Pitch celebrates stories that spotlight the social, emotional, physical, mental, and community health benefits of time spent outdoors. The collaboration calls attention to the complex social, racial, economic, and health inequities related to issues of nature access and aims to increase representation of communities impacted most by environmental injustice, who are not often recognized in mainstream environmental movements. Storytellers with short documentary projects featuring nearby nature or wild nature across all geographic and social contexts are encouraged to participate.

When asked about the collaboration, IF/Then Co-Director Caitlin Mae Burke stated, "It's an honor to partner with The Redford Center on this pitch as we mutually value the power of non-fiction filmmaking to expand perspectives, start conversations, and bring about solutions. The marriage of IF/Then's commitment to community-conscious creators with The Redford Center's environmental activism via solutions-oriented storytelling will no doubt gather some truly exceptional films, pitched by exciting filmmakers, with the potential to create real change upon their completion."

"At a time when access to the outdoors is perhaps more important, more necessary than ever, there is an immediate need to share stories of hope and action that break down barriers preventing people from accessing nature," added Redford Center Executive Director, Jill Tidman. "In all our work, The Redford Center aims to expand the environmental movement and help reimagine environmentalism for all. Our collaboration with IF/Then celebrates storytellers who illuminate the beauty and complexity of peoples' relationships with nature and the many ways we prosper from being outdoors."

The pitch is open to original, stand-alone documentary shorts in production and up to six finalists will be selected to participate in the live, in-person pitch event during DOC NYC this November. Each filmmaker will pitch their submission to an esteemed jury of industry leaders, filmmakers, and environmental experts. The winning filmmaker will receive a $25,000 production grant and year of mentorship from IF/Then and The Redford Center that includes production support, creative feedback, distribution consultations, and festival strategy. The jury will also award two honorable mention prizes of $5,000 production grants and distribution consultation.

The IF/Then x The Redford Center Nature Access Pitch is open to individuals living and working in the United States, with an emphasis on stories and storytellers representing communities most impacted by environmental injustice and barriers to nature access, including Black, Indigenous, people of color, LGBTQIA+ individuals, recent immigrants, undocumented people, people with disabilities, and women. Submissions should be in the form of character-driven, place-based, community-inspired, short form storytelling that showcases immediate solutions to cope with humanity's disconnection with the outdoors.

To meet eligibility requirements, projects must be an original documentary with a duration of 10-30 minutes, eligible for completion within six to nine months of receiving the winning prize, follow best practices in documentary ethics, authentically represent the story featured in the film, designed for a U.S. audience, presented in English or have English subtitles, and able to participate in the IF/Then Shorts distribution initiative by having no prior distribution commitments.

The application portal is currently open and will close on August 23, 2021, at 11:59 PM PST. For more information or to submit a project, please visit fieldofvision.org/redford2021.

Founded in 2016 with support from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, IF/Then Shorts is a fund and mentorship program at Field of Vision that supports storytellers in breaking barriers to access, exposure, and sustainability in the media landscape. IF/Then works with creators who experience inequity based on factors such as race, gender, class, sexuality, ability, ethnicity, age, citizenship, and/or geography. IF/Then Shorts taps into the need for broader geographical representation in the stories that get told through its regional pitch events. It holistically supports short documentary storytellers in their creation of compelling, character-led, community-inspired stories that embody the breadth and diversity of the people and places they represent.