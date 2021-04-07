ROW World Premiere Presented by Williamstown Theatre Festival & Audible Theater to be Available Worldwide Tomorrow

The Williamstown Theatre Festival world premiere musical Row is available worldwide tomorrow, April 8 at 3am ET within the Audible Plus catalog. Row is the final production of the 2020 Williamstown Theatre Festival summer season produced on Audible, the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling.

Tonight, at the Williamstown Theatre Festival 2021 Gala taking place virtually, the company of Row will perform the opening number from the world premiere musical. To learn more about the 2021 WTF Gala, please call 212 395 9090 x 110 or visit gala.wtfestival.org.

Inspired by A Pearl in the Storm by Tori Murden McClure, Row has a book by Daniel Goldstein and music & lyrics by Dawn Landes, and is directed by Tyne Rafaeli.

Row's cast features Kerstin Anderson, John Ellison Conlee, Nehal Joshi, Tamika Lawrence, John McGinty, Grace McLean, Kathryn O'Rourke, Lance Roberts, Sean Stack, and Sally Wilfert.

Tori (Grace McLean) aims to be the first woman to row solo across the Atlantic. As a child, she raised her younger brother Lamar (John McGinty), defending him against discrimination and neighborhood bullies. Now, with nothing but her body and a hand-built boat, she squares off with her own tormentor: the ocean. Inspired by A Pearl in the Storm by Tori Murden McClure, this uplifting world premiere musical, directed by Tyne Rafaeli with a book by Daniel Goldstein and music and lyrics by Dawn Landes, interrogates and reveals the resilience, fear, and ambition inside one individual undeterred by the odds.

The show's creative team also includes Mary-Mitchell Campbell (music director), Emily Whitaker (associate music director), Daniel Kluger (orchestrator), Kai Harada (sound designer), and Candace Broecker-Penn and Christina Trunzo-Mosleh (ASL interpreters).

Row's running time is approximately two hours.

Forged during and in response to a fraught moment in history, the unprecedented collaboration between Williamstown Theatre Festival and Audible Theater preserves the Festival season in a different format, provides continued work for the artists involved in the Festival season, and produces a body of work that will be made available for global Audible listeners to enjoy and experience. It also marks the first time that a theatrical season of work will be produced on Audible.

The other six titles in the season are all available now within the Audible Plus catalog: the Tennessee Williams masterpiece A Streetcar Named Desire, Photograph 51 by Anna Ziegler, Animals by Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Chonburi International Hotel & Butterfly Club by Shakina Nayfack, Paradise Blue by Dominique Morisseau, and Sanaz Toossi's Wish You Were Here.

Special access to all seven titles in the WTF Season on Audible is available to eligible WTF donors; visit www.wtfestival.org/support for more information.

For more information about Williamstown Theatre Festival, please visit www.wtfestival.org. For more information about Audible, please visit www.audible.com.