RENT by Deaf Broadway & More Set for Lincoln Center's 2024 American Songbook Series

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has revealed the 2024 American Songbook series, taking over four Lincoln Center venues for an exploration of self-expression and powerful musical storytelling. This season highlights historic change-makers and contemporary artist-advocates who have redrawn musical boundaries and inspire a celebration of individuality.

“This season’s American Songbook performers are a testament to the transformative power of music and the boundless creativity of artists who look beyond the status quo,” said Shanta Thake, Ehrenkranz Chief Artistic Officer, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. “We invite audiences to witness groundbreaking performances, experience new interpretations of beloved songs and discover new sounds that embody the richness of the American music canon.”

March 12 to April 12, audiences can experience a diverse range of genres, from musical theater, opera and blues to folk rock, sci-fi inspired funk, and the melodies of the 1960s counterculture.

American Songbook kicks off with three concerts in Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room. The iconic Nona Hendryx opens the series on March 12, performing her new show Songs From the Nonaverse and Other Dream Machines, a funk rock and sci-fi inspired soundscape, and precursor to the June 2024 premiere of the site-specific, mixed-reality activation The Dream Machine Experience, commissioned by Lincoln Center. Next, Justin Vivian Bond, the powerhouse pop chanteuse, interprets songs from some of the most influential artists and activists of the 1960s with Jasmine and Cigarettes: Songs from the Hippy Counterculture (1963-1975). Countertenor John Holiday–lauded for his leading roles with the world’s most prestigious opera companies and his turn as a finalist on The Voice–returns to Lincoln Center with a solo showcase, drawing from the classical and popular music canons.

The influential singer-songwriter duo Indigo Girls, take the stage for an incredible night of story and song in David Geffen Hall. Between performances of their greatest hits and deep cuts, the two share little-known stories on their creative process and career, with conversation led by NPR Music critic Ann Powers.

In a celebration of the rich and multifaceted American musical theater canon, two incredible works are being explored, starting with Jonathan Larson’sRENT Deaf Broadway brings excerpts of this groundbreaking iteration of the Tony-winning musical to life, performed in American Sign Language by a full cast of seasoned Deaf performers from Broadway and Hollywood, with the original Broadway cast album and dynamic captions underscoring a thrilling, one-night-only event.

Many of theater’s most successful works have been rediscovered by new audiences through cast albums, a crucial element of any musical legacy. On April 7 and 8, the Off-Broadway jazz musical Running Man finally gets its due. As part of the Cast Album Project, this Obie Award-winning and Pulitzer Prize finalist work gets a full concert album performance and recording, preserving this piece of history from composer Diedre Murray and poet Cornelius Eady for future generations.

Two American Songbook performances illustrate the impact of the written word on music creation, highlighting beloved historic and contemporary writers. First, Lincoln Center and AFROPUNK present a musical and spoken word tribute to the trailblazing poet Phillis Wheatley Peters on March 22, widely recognized as the first African American to publish a book of poetry. Lincoln Center’s poet-in-residence Mahogany L. Browne recites a curated selection of Wheatley Peters’ work, with musical accompaniment by multi-instrumentalist aden, followed by a performance from GRAMMY-nominated jazz trumpeter and composer Theo Croker. Plus, author Jacqueline Woodson reads her award-winning novel Each Kindness onstage to original music by Juliette Jones, performed by The Wondersmiths, with a special guest closing the evening.

The David Rubenstein Atrium plays host to one-of-a-kind programs and performers throughout the series, beginning with First Nations singer-songwriter Jeremy Dutcher, performing from his new, critically lauded studio album, Motewolonuwok. Singer-songwriter Crys Matthews takes the Atrium stage, performing a bold and socially conscious blend of folk, blues, and bluegrass. Delving into the liberating power of dance music, Unscripted Live honors the revolutionary impact of Tony Award-winning legend Melba Moore and GRAMMY-nominated vocalist Kathy Sledge on dance culture and nightlife,with filmmaker Sekou Luke and music journalist Christian John Wikane. Audiences are also invited to take to the dance floor for a DJ-spun dance party.

All American Songbook: Out of Many, One performances are Choose-What-You-Pay or free. Tickets go on sale to the public February 9 at noon. For more information on tickets and the full American Songbook series, visit AmericanSongbook.org.