Queens Theatre Will Celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the 1964/65 World's Fair

Queens Theatre will present THEATERAMA! - a series of events celebrating the 60th anniversary of the 1964/65 World's Fair which took place at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

THEATERAMA! starts on Sunday, April 28th featuring monthly events through October 27th, presented in partnership with Queensboro Dance Festival, the Louis Armstrong House Museum, the Queens World Film Festival, the Queens Chamber of Commerce and local businesses. The THEATERAMA! series is named in homage to Queens Theatre's building, which was originally constructed as the “Theaterama,” one of three structures of the New York State Pavilion, built for the World's Fair.

“The 1964/65 World's Fair was magnetic, international, and inspiring - sparking the imaginations of everyone who attended. Ten years ago, Queens Theatre's celebration of the 50th Anniversary drew an incredible community response. The deep affection and curiosity that people have about the Fairs was striking. Enthusiasm for commemorating the anniversary was not limited to those who had attended the Fairs themselves. Younger generations were intrigued and inspired,” said Queens Theatre Executive Director Taryn Sacramone.

She continued, “With the 60th anniversary, we know our community members would be eager to mark the occasion, and we wanted to provide a range of artistic and joyful experiences, which gave us the perfect opportunity to partner with other organizations. Music, film, theater, history, storytelling, food – we have something for everyone to enjoy – just as the Fair did!”

"It is symbolic and exciting that the original Theaterama is reviving the memory of the 1964 World's Fair in this way. There is no better way to remember our history than through arts and culture. Queensboro Dance Festival is thrilled at the opportunity to celebrate the Fair's anniversary through dance!" said Queensboro Dance Festival Founding Executive Director, Karesia Batan.

To learn more about THEATERAMA! and make reservations for events, visit www.queenstheatre.org