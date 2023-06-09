Queens Rising to Present CENTER STAGE: The Power of Women Artists in New York & Philadelphia

On Saturday, June 10 from 5-7 p.m., Resorts World New York City will present an artist talk featuring Danny Simmons, the founder and VP of the Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation, along with Kate Fauvell, Lusmerlin Lantigua, Wanda Payne, and Shenna Vaughan. Promoted by Queens Risingand moderated by Lisa Wade, the event will be held in the Big Apple Conference Room at the Hyatt Regency JFK Airport at Resorts World New York. The artists, who all have works currently on display at Resorts World's Red Art Gallery in an exhibit curated by Simmons called Center Stage: The Power of Women Artists in New York & Philadelphia, will discuss their artistic visions as portrayed in their work. You're invited to stay for a performance after the panel discussion by favorite band Friends and Strangers at 8:00 p.m. at the nearby Bar 360. For more information, please visit rwnewyork.com/entertainment.

Resorts World New York City returned as a major sponsor of Queens Rising for its second year. "We are thrilled to once again be working with Queens Rising to showcase the amazing work of the thriving artistic community in Queens," said Michelle Stoddart, Vice President of Community Development, Resorts World New York City. "Our Red Wall Art Gallery was created to help expose artists in our borough to a larger audience and we're happy to lend our support to any organization such as Queens Rising that helps to make this borough a major destination for arts and culture."

A month-long, multi-disciplinary arts celebration created to highlight the borough's culture and creative diversity, Queens Rising brings together the many arts organizations, multi-purpose venues and galleries in Queens to promote and highlight performances, exhibitions, and cultural events, showcasing the borough's artistic and cultural communities.

Queens Rising has mobilized the borough to collaborate and create an opportunity to highlight and promote all the incredible people who contribute to the vibrant culture and essence of Queens neighborhoods. Participating presenting organizations will feature work that highlights the immense variety of traditions and cultural expressions that make Queens one of the most diverse regions in the world, a borough whose resiliency and strength will overcome any present-or future-challenges. A full calendar of events can be accessed here.

"There's no place like Queens when it comes to arts and culture. I'm so glad Queens Rising has returned for the second year in a row, so that we can all welcome visitors to our borough by showing them just how rich and varied our cultural experiences are," said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. "We hope you come and enjoy the many fun activities we have in store for you - bring your friends and family - and have a vibrant summer in The World's Borough!" said Borough President Donovan Richards Jr.

About Resorts World New York City

Resorts World New York City (RWNYC) is New York City's first and only casino-hotel, offering over 10 million guests annually an unparalleled gaming and entertainment experience and generating over $3 billion for the State's education system since opening in 2011. The opening of the Hyatt Regency JFK Airport at Resorts World New York gave visitors from around the world more ways to enjoy the ultimate play and stay experience. Dining options include Sugar Factory American Brasserie, America's favorite eatery and celebrity hotspot. There are a variety of non-gaming amenities, as well as entertainment options, allowing guests of all interests and budgets an experience that fits their personal tastes. RWNYC is operated by the Genting Group, a global company founded in 1965, operating destination resorts in Las Vegas, Bimini, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom. Genting has more than 50 years of experience in the travel and leisure industry and collectively employs approximately 60,000 people while offering an unparalleled resort experience to over 50 million visitors a year worldwide.