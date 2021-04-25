Queens Public Library Hosts Discussion To Stop Anti-Asian Violence

Queens Public Library (QPL) will present a virtual panel discussion on Monday, April 26 at 5 p.m. (ET) featuring experts who will examine the long history of discrimination and hatred against Asians, the dramatic increase in violence against them in the past year, and how advocacy organizations, law enforcement agencies and elected officials are responding to it. They also will discuss resources that are available to help them and others stay safe, and take action. The 75-minute event will be livestreamed on the Library's Facebook page facebook.com/QPLNYC/ and YouTube channel youtu.be/WPntaCkFsE4.

"The surge in anti-Asian hate incidents since the start of the pandemic, including violent attacks in Queens and across our city, is unacceptable," said Queens Public Library President and CEO Dennis M. Walcott, who will moderate the conversation. "We stand in solidarity with people of Asian descent, many of whom are feeling fear and anxiety as they go about their daily lives, and we are committed to helping combat the hate. The goal of this event and our bystander intervention trainings is to promote understanding and awareness of the long history of and the current rise in discrimination against members of our AAPI communities and to equip people with strategies, skills and information to protect themselves and others. I am extremely grateful to our panelists for joining us as Queens Public Library continues to work to stop anti-Asian violence."

Panelists include:

· U.S. Congresswoman Grace Meng

· Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz

· Sapna V. Raj, Deputy Commissioner of the NYC Commission on Human Rights Law Enforcement Bureau

· Joyce Moy, Executive Director of the Asian American/Asian Research Institute at CUNY

· Jennifer Sun, Co-Executive Director of Asian Americans for Equality

The event builds on the Library's work to stand in solidarity with Asian Americans and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities. Earlier this month, QPL, in collaboration with the NYC Commission on Human Rights, held a series of virtual, interactive bystander intervention training workshops to help people of Asian descent and allies to respond when confronted with violence. Conducted in Korean, Chinese and English, the trainings drew hundreds of participants who learned about strategies and tips to keep themselves and others safe.