Q.E.D. To Celebrate Halloween All Of October

Events include screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show with a singalong, a cat-themed burlesque show, a lecture on ghosts of Queens and more.

Oct. 06, 2023

Fans of Halloween have lots of spine-chilling events to look forward to during October at QED. Events include screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show with a singalong, a cat-themed burlesque show, a lecture on ghosts of Queens and more. The wide variety of events means there's something for everyone.


Below are the events planned with dates, times, prices and ticket links included. 

GHOST TALES FROM QUEENS

Boroughs of the Dead Tour Guide Marie Carter presents this spooky illustrated lecture. Guests will learn of the ghosts in our own backyard reported in newspapers, including haunted forts, buried treasure, tragic film stars, and specters of the many cemeteries that gave Queens the nickname of “Borough of the Dead.”

SUN, OCT 29 @ 3:00pm - $15
https://qedastoria.com/products/ghosts-of-queens

HALALOWEEN -- COMEDY BY THE MUSLIM OTHERHOOD


A collective of diverse comedians come together for one night of laughs. Ring in the spooky season with tales of all things creepy—from jin, to—well—gin. May the most SHAMELESS costume win!


SAT, OCT 14 @ 7 doors / 7:30 Show - $12
https://qedastoria.com/products/halaloween-muslim-otherhood

CATBARET! MEOWLOWEEN!

Meow! Join us for an evening of cat-themed comedy, music and purr-lesque. Plus, an audience costume contest with prizes. Come in your most cat-tastic costume for a chance to win! And, FREE cat ears for all!

THU, OCT 26 @ 9PM - $20
https://qedastoria.com/products/catbaret-meowloween

CREEPY CLASSICS AT QED - A LIVE READING OF HAUNTING TALES

Creepy classics by Poe, Bradbury, Gaiman & others are read aloud by professional actors and voiceover artists including actor Eric Kirchberger, comedian Christian Finnegan. Costumes welcomed. Children 10+ allowed with a guardian at your own risk!

SUN, OCT 29 @ 5PM - $10

https://qedastoria.com/products/creepy-classics-at-qed-a-live-reading-of-haunting-tales

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - SCREENING WITH SINGALONG

 

 

Doors at 7pm - Movies at 7:30PM

We'll show the movie and actors from Broadway Bods will lead a singalong with lots of audience participation. Costumes are encouraged! Popcorn, snacks, hot food menu, prizes & more! First time at a Rocky Horror screening? Read up on this Guide by Broadway World.

SUN, OCT 29  @ 7 doors / 7:30 Show - $12

https://qedastoria.com/products/rocky-horror-picture-show-screening-with-shadow-cast

Q.E.D. is a woman-owned & operated multipurpose arts space voted #1 comedy venue in all of NYC in 2022 by Time Out NY readers! Here you'll find comedy shows with performers ranging from the beginner to the very famous. We also have arts & writing workshops & meetups, storytelling, movie screenings, watch parties and everything in between. Our affordable classes and shows are as diverse as Queens itself. With more than 100 events a month, there's something for everyone. On top of all that, there is a bookshop with books, art supplies, puzzles, journals and more, plus a large rehearsal space and recording studio.



Recommended For You