Potterheads Rejoice! Off-Broadway's PUFFS Will Apparate On-Screen Next Year

PUFFS or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic - the hit comedy which recently celebrated its one-year anniversary Off Broadway - will come to life on screen with "Puffs: Live Off Broadway" next year.

At the request of fans around the world, the production currently running at New World Stages will be captured in front of a live audience for two performances in February 2018, to be available for download and streaming later in the season.

A Kickstarter campaign has just been launched, featuring a variety of special perks, to help raise funds for this unique multi-camera production. For more information, visit our Kickstarter page HERE.

As audience response has continued to grow since the show won another set of rave reviews this summer, Puffs is now on sale at New World Stages (340 West 50thStreet) through November 4, 2018. From its origins at the Peoples Improv Theater in 2015 to its official Off-Broadway opening at the Elektra Theater in 2016, Puffs continues its remarkable journey with a recently expanded schedule and its two weekend matinees designated "family friendly." After entertaining over 30,000 audience members, the show recently introduced new sets and new creatures, but kept the same beloved Puffs!

PUFFS - presented by TILTED WINDMILLS THEATRICALS (John Arthur Pinckard & David Carpenter) - takes a hilarious second look at everyone's favorite world of wizards through the eyes of the Puffs, a lovable group of magical misfits. Puffs is written by Matt Cox and directed by Kristin McCarthy Parker. When Puffs opened at the Elektra last fall after its original run at New York's Peoples Improv Theater, it immediately started gaining national media attention.

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to Wizard School. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of The Puffs... who just happened to be there too. This is a play for anyone who has never been destined to save the world. Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic is a Potter inspired comedy for anyone who has ever felt like a secondary character in someone else's story. The play gives you a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three new heroes just trying to make it through magic school.

The full company features Langston Belton, Madeleine Bundy, Jessie Cannizzaro, Nick Carrillo, Anna Dart, A.J. Ditty, Julie Ann Earls, James Fouhey,Jake Keefe, Andy Miller, Zac Moon, Eleanor Philips and Stephen Stout. Puffs has production and costume design by Madeleine Bundy, lighting design byHerrick Goldman, sound design by Matt Cox and original music by Brian Hoes. Daniel Kuney serves as general manager.

The show is produced by Tilted Windmills Theatricals (John Arthur Pinckard & David Carpenter), Stamatios Tom Hiotis, John Paterakis, George Stephanopoulos, Invisible Wall Productions, Letter Blue Entertainment, Sally Cade Holmes, Heather Shields, The Harris Brothers, and Alan Koolik/David Treatman, in association with GG Entertainment, Mark & Alison Law, Paul C. Bongiorno, Oliver Baer, Eric Kelhoffer, and Stephen Stoutand Colin Waitt. It was originally produced at The Peoples Improv Theater by Stephen Stout and Colin Waitt, and developed in part during a residency with the University of Florida, School of Theatre + Dance, Jerry Dickey, School Director.

MATT COX (Playwright) is a playwright, actor, and improviser based in New York City. His plays include Puffs Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years At A Certain School Of Magic & Magic; Cool Chefs Jr.; Adult Mutant Ninja Turtles; The Madness of Captain Dread; and the three-part epic Kapow-i GoGo (Time Out New York "Critics' Pick," Theatre Is Easy "Best Bet"). He also authored the radio play El Hombre Bovino for WNYC's The Greene Space, and contributed to The Flea Theater's The Mysteries. His work has been produced at The Peoples Improv Theater, The Tank, and The Flea Theater, among other places. Matt has studied at The Upright Citizens Brigade, The Stella Adler Studio of Acting, Tarleton State University, and is a member of The Story Pirates. He is currently working on a book about an Orc. www.MattCoxLand.com

KRISTIN McCARTHY PARKER (Director) Credits include Matt Cox's Kapow-i GoGo and Recent Cutbacks' Hold On To Your Butts, KEVIN!!!!!, and Fly, You Fools!. She has directed and developed work at Williamstown Theatre Festival, Ma-Yi, 59E59, The Flea, HERE Arts, Dixon Place, Columbia University, Atlantic Acting School, and the University of Florida, among others. Assistantships include Ed Iskandar, Michael Greif, Wendy Goldberg, and Trip Cullman.

TILTED WINDMILLS THEATRICALS (Producer) is a producing partnership between David Carpenter and John Arthur Pinckard. The company's mission is to be a disruptive, forward-thinking innovator that presents fresh, unexpected, and culturally current theatre for both the seasoned arts patron and the audiences of tomorrow. DAVID CARPENTER's Broadway career has taken him from industry powerhouse Dodgers Theatricals (Jersey Boys, Matilda) to DreamWorks Theatricals. JOHN ARTHUR PINCKARD's producing career began over a decade ago with the cult festival hit Silence! the Musical. Soon he won the prestigious T. Edward Hambleton Fellowship for Creative Producers from Hal Prince, the 21-time Tony Award winning producer and director whose 60 years of hits range from Fiddler on the Roof to Phantom of the Opera. John's work as an independent producer has garnered him four Tony Award nominations and two wins, for Clybourne Park and A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder.

STEPHEN STOUT (Original Producer) is an actor, producer and Artistic Director of The Peoples Improv Theater. He co-produced the original sold-out run of Puffs at The PIT as well as the geek theater epic Kapow-i GoGo. He co-created and produced the sold-out, late night hit SERIALS at the Flea Theater from 2011 to 2014. He also ran the New York wing of The Old Vic Theatre's Old Vic New Voices and produced programming at 3LD, Soho House, The Vineyard, The Public and The Old Vic itself.

COLIN WAITT (Original Producer) co-produced the original sold-out run of Puffs at The Peoples Improv Theater. He produces SERIALS, the Flea Theater's late night short play competition. Additional credits include cult sensation Kapow-i GoGo (The PIT), I Want To Be Your Man (Feinstein's/54 Below), and Our House in Concert (Associate Producer, The Savoy Theater in London's West End).

DANIEL KUNEY (General Manager) Credits include: Rock of Ages (Broadway), Fela! (Broadway, Tours), Reasons to Be Pretty (Broadway), The 39 Steps (Broadway), The Homecoming (Broadway), Talk Radio (Broadway), Heathers (Off-Broadway), Altar Boyz (Off-Broadway), Dog Sees God (Off-Broadway), My Name is Rachel Corrie (Off-Broadway), In Masks Outrageous and Austere (Off-Broadway).

