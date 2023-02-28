Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Podcast Exclusive: Jelani Remy Stops By THE THEATRE PODCAST WITH ALAN SEALES

Jelani is best known for his long-running run as Simba in Broadway's The Lion King and the hit bio-musical Ain't Too Proud.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Jelani Remy is an actor best known for his role as Simba in the Broadway, National Tour, and Vegas company of Disney's "The Lion King". He was also part of Disney's "High School Musical" and "High School Musical 2", "Parade", "Cabaret", Broadway's "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations" where he played the role of Eddie Kendricks, "The Apple Boys", and the Off-Broadway production of "Smokey Joe's Cafe" among others. Jelani will be the guest in the upcoming Broadway Lecture Series at StageWorks at Studio 237 on March 11, 2023.

"Everybody wants to be Beyoncé, but does everybody wanna put in the work?" is just one of Jelani's many foods for thought in this episode. He shares where his love for theatre started, being a jack-of-all-trades type of person growing up, making it into Broadway and what it's like meeting a new generation of artists today that aspire to have the same profession. Jelani recalls his "The Lion King" journey, from the first time he saw the show to having a full circle moment of playing the role of Simba for years. This experience was eye-opening for him-becoming an inspiration and making connections with people. He was a standby when he first got the job for "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations" and enjoyed being a swing because while it can be a lot of pressure sometimes, it also helps him explore and test his abilities. Jelani also shares his experience with accidents on stage and why the show must go on, Broadway as a sport, and that "no" doesn't no, it just means not right now, so if you're an aspiring actor, make sure to stay ready and always be prepared.

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

Visit TheTheatrePodcast.com to listen to more episodes.






