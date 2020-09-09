Playwright and Screenwriter Ronald Harwood Dies at 85

The Academy Award-winning writer died of natural causes.

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report on the passing of Tony-nominated, Oscar-winning playwright and screenwriter Ronald Harwood. The BBC broke the news.

Harwood died of natural causes, according to a statement from his agent.

"His wife Natasha died in 2013 and Sir Ronald is survived by their children Antony, Deborah and Alexandra," she said.

His plays include "The Dresser" (Tony nomination), "The Good Companions," "Taking Sides," and "Quartet." "The Dresser" and "Quartet" were both adapted into films.

Harwood won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on Roman Polanksi's "The Pianist." He also collaborated with Polanski on his "Oliver Twist" adaptation. Other screenplay credits include "Australia," "Love in the Time of Cholera," and "Being Julia."

Read the original story at The BBC.

