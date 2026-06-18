Photos: Tovah Feldshuh and More in FINDING THEIR VOICES at the Jerry Orbach Theater

On Monday, June 15, 2026, JOIN Israel hosted a fundraiser at the Jerry Orbach Theater, bringing together Broadway performers, industry professionals, and community leaders in support of trauma-informed mental health services for children in Israel. Check out photos below!

Guests were welcomed with a reception, followed by a cabaret featuring songs by Jewish writers and composers, celebrating Jewish-themed Broadway musicals as well as Jewish culture and resilience.

Tovah Feldshuh (Funny Girl, Pippin) was honored with JOIN Israel’s Spirit of Israel Award in recognition of her philanthropy and contributions to the Jewish community, before delivering a headline performance that captivated the audience with her signature talent and wit.

The program featured an extraordinary lineup of Broadway talent, including Steven Skybell (Fiddler on the Roof, Wicked), Zal Owen (Harmony, The Band’s Visit), Romy Fay (Leopoldstadt), Ariella Serur (1776), Ari Axelrod (A Place for Us), Neva Small (The Impossible Years), Kelly Lester (Milk and Honey), and Loren Lester (Cabaret). Hosted by actor and influencer Jenny Anne Hochberg (October 7th), the evening brought energy, humor, and heartfelt reflection. Musical direction by Joshua Turchin.

Key highlights included Steven Skybell’s performance of “If I Were a Rich Man,” sung in both Yiddish and English, accompanied by surprise guest Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director of the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. Also featured was Neva Small’s moving account of her family’s relationship with composer Leonard Bernstein and the path that led her to star in Mass: A Theatre Piece for Singers, Players, and Dancers, followed by a breathtaking performance of “I Go On” from Mass.

Photo Credit: JOIN Israel



Romy Fay

Neva Small, Loren Lester, Kelly Lester, Romy Fay, Jenny Anne Hochberg, Tovah Feldshuh, Zal Owen, and Ari Axelrod

Tovah Feldshuh

Steven Skybell

Zal Owen

Neva Small

Tovah Feldshuh

Jenny Anne Hochberg and Tovah Feldshuh

Ari Axelrod