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Photos: Sonya Tayeh, Melanie Moore and More in Rehearsals for BLACK SWAN at A.R.T.

Rehearsals are underway for A.R.T.’s world-premiere stage adaptation of Black Swan, featuring choreography by Sonya Tayeh.

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Rehearsals are underway for the new dance thriller, Black Swan. A.R.T.’s world-premiere production begins performances at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, MA, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, and runs through Sunday, June 28, 2026. See photos of the cast and creative team in rehearsals here!

Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh returns to the A.R.T. to bring the Oscar-nominated psychological thriller Black Swan to the stage. Pressure builds, boundaries blur, and reality begins to slip as Nina strives to rise from the ballet corps to the lead role in Swan Lake. Performed with Tayeh’s high-octane, genre-breaking chorography, this bold new musical adaptation explores ambition, power, and the cost of perfection. Black Swan features a contemporary book by Guggenheim Fellow Jen Silverman and a score by Obie Award winner Dave Malloy that blends the melodies of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake with an electronic soundscape.

The Black Swan cast includes Kyle Brown (Ajay/Ensemble), Jada Simone Clark (Lily), Karli Dinardo (Glory/Ensemble), Kate Jennings Grant (Barbara), Gabriel Hyman (Ensemble), Amber Iman (LeRoy), Charizma Lawrence (Ensemble), Adrian Lee (Ensemble), Caleb Marshall (Dylan/Ensemble), Melanie Moore (Nina), Ava Noble (Ensemble), Martell Ruffin (Ensemble), Ida Saki (Doppel), Anthony Santos (Ensemble), Thom Sesma (Jacques/Rothbart), Sarah Sigman (Morgan/Ensemble), Chelsea Thedinga (Ensemble), Tory Trowbridge (Beth), and Valeria Yamin (Ensemble). Alex Aquilino, Cameron Burke, Mia DeWeese, and Johanna Moise are swings. Mehry Eslaminia is an understudy.

Photo credit: Maggie Hall

Photos: Sonya Tayeh, Melanie Moore and More in Rehearsals for BLACK SWAN at A.R.T. Image
Amber Iman

Photos: Sonya Tayeh, Melanie Moore and More in Rehearsals for BLACK SWAN at A.R.T. Image
Sonya Tayeh

Photos: Sonya Tayeh, Melanie Moore and More in Rehearsals for BLACK SWAN at A.R.T. Image
Terrie and Bradley Bloom and Diane Paulus

Photos: Sonya Tayeh, Melanie Moore and More in Rehearsals for BLACK SWAN at A.R.T. Image
Dave Malloy

Photos: Sonya Tayeh, Melanie Moore and More in Rehearsals for BLACK SWAN at A.R.T. Image
Johanna Moise, Charizma Lawrence

Photos: Sonya Tayeh, Melanie Moore and More in Rehearsals for BLACK SWAN at A.R.T. Image
Cameron Burke, Karli Dinardo, Martell Ruffin, Sarah Sigman, Ava Noble

Photos: Sonya Tayeh, Melanie Moore and More in Rehearsals for BLACK SWAN at A.R.T. Image
Adrian Lee and the company

Photos: Sonya Tayeh, Melanie Moore and More in Rehearsals for BLACK SWAN at A.R.T. Image
Thom Sesma, Melanie Moore and Jen Silverman

Photos: Sonya Tayeh, Melanie Moore and More in Rehearsals for BLACK SWAN at A.R.T. Image
The company

Photos: Sonya Tayeh, Melanie Moore and More in Rehearsals for BLACK SWAN at A.R.T. Image
Charizma Lawrence

Photos: Sonya Tayeh, Melanie Moore and More in Rehearsals for BLACK SWAN at A.R.T. Image
Set model

Photos: Sonya Tayeh, Melanie Moore and More in Rehearsals for BLACK SWAN at A.R.T. Image
Melanie Moore, Shiona Turini and Brett J. Banakis








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