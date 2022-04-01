Photos: See Richard Thomas & More in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD National Tour

Production photos have just been released from the First National Tour of the history-making production of To Kill a Mockingbird, Academy AwardÂ® winner Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by TonyÂ® winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee's classic novel, starring Emmy AwardÂ®-winning actor Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch.

Check out photos below!

To Kill a Mockingbird began its coast-to-coast National Tour on March 27, 2022 at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, NY, and will officially open on April 5, 2022 at the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston, MA. The production is scheduled to play a multi-year national tour across North America. For more information including all publicly announced tour dates, please visit www.tokillamockingbirdbroadway.com