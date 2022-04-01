Photos: See Richard Thomas & More in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD National Tour
Production photos have just been released from the First National Tour of the history-making production of To Kill a Mockingbird, Academy AwardÂ® winner Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by TonyÂ® winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee's classic novel, starring Emmy AwardÂ®-winning actor Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch.
Check out photos below!
To Kill a Mockingbird began its coast-to-coast National Tour on March 27, 2022 at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, NY, and will officially open on April 5, 2022 at the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston, MA. The production is scheduled to play a multi-year national tour across North America. For more information including all publicly announced tour dates, please visit www.tokillamockingbirdbroadway.com
Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes
Mary Badham
Yaegel T. Welch, Stephen Elrod, Jacqueline Williams and Richard Thomas
Arianna Gayle Stucki, Richard Thomas, Stephen Elrod, Richard Poe, Greg Wood and Joey Collins
Dorcas Sowunmi and Mary Badham
Richard Thomas and Melanie Moore
Richard Thomas and Yaegel T. Welch
Justin Mark, Richard Thomas, Melanie Moore and Steven Lee Johnson