Photos: Liz Callaway Celebrates THE WIZARD AND I Album at 54 Below

Liz Callaway took to the stage at 54 Below this past week to celebrate the release of her new album, The Wizard and I: Liz Callaway Sings Stephen Schwartz. Performances took place on March 18, 20, and 21. Check out photos below!

Long an interpreter of the songs of Stephen Schwartz, Emmy winner and Tony and Grammy nominee Liz Callaway turned her full attention to the songwriter celebrating the release of her brand-new album The Wizard and I: Liz Callaway Sings Stephen Schwartz. Featuring songs from an extraordinary career that has spanned nearly 60 years—as well as a brand new song—Liz honored Stephen in her signature way, pairing his iconic songs with tales of their lifelong professional relationship and friendship.

Featuring Academy Award and Grammy-winning tunes from Wicked, Godspell, Pippin, The Baker’s Wife, and more, The Wizard and I is a personal celebration of the man who made a witch take flight and gave a bird sight.

Musical direction was by Phil Reno. Callaway was joined by Ritt Henn on bass, Phil Reno on piano, and Ron Tierno on drums. Ethan Carlson and Cole Wachman were on backup vocals.

Purchase the album here.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas