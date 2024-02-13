Photos: Inside the Industry Reading of New Musical SOHO HIGH

Executive producer Alexander Robertson of Emlex Entertainment welcomed industry leaders to the first reading of the original new musical, Soho High, by Robert Ian Kaufelt at the New 42 Studios this past week.

With book, music and lyrics by Robert Ian Kaufelt, the cast included Adam Hunter, Juwan Crawley, Jacob Gutierrez, Brennyn Lark, Pierre Marais, and Morgan Reilly.

On St. Mark’s Place, the ambitious and charismatic designer Nathan Rose chairs a twelve-step meeting. Nathan is dedicated to a lively bunch of addicts on the bring of recovery. As they grapple with alienation, loss, and addiction, friends grow closer and lovers collide. With his charming and sensitive partner Luigi at his side, the caring, but flawed Nathan leads Anna, Angel, Jack, and Sugar along the rocky path of recovery and redemption.

According to a production source, "The reading was well received and plans are in discussion for the next step, a regional production or NYC."

