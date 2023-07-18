Photos: Inside the IndieSpace Anniversary Celebration At Culture Lab LIC: A Night of Art, Music, and Community

Discover the highlights of the IndieSpace anniversary celebration at Culture Lab LIC.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo 1 Video: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Full Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at The Shed Photo 2 Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE World Premiere
SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 3 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List Photo 4 27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List

On Wednesday, June 28th IndieSpace, an organization established to disrupt the ongoing displacement of small theaters and to create a new model for equitable funding for the indie theater community, celebrated their first year as a combined organization with the Indie Theater Fund at Culture Lab LIC (5-25 46th Ave, Queens NY, 11101). The evening featured music from the Brass Queens, artists from The Muse, a flash tattoo artist, a crowd-sourced music playlist, artist Scooter LaForge creating a live community collage commemorating IndieSpace’s ‘Paper’ Anniversary, and print-making, party games, and lovely people celebrating indie theater.

See photos below!

IndieSpace was established in 2016 to disrupt the ongoing displacement of small theaters and to address systemic inequities in NYC real estate. In 2022, it merged with Indie Theater Fund, an organization focused on a new model for equitable funding for the indie theater community. By contributing a nickel per ticket from their shows to a pot of money for funding, the indie theater community could create a method of self-sustainability and could rethink philanthropy and the process of grant making. Through radically transparent and equitable grants, community resources and advocacy, the Fund supported hundreds of indie theater companies and thousands of individual artists.  

Since its founding, IndieSpace has: consulted with 70+ venues making real estate decisions, including The Tank, FRIGID New York, The Chain, The Wild Project, Wooster Group, and Classical Theater of Harlem; helped 18 organizations sign new leases; saved seven theaters from being closed or repurposed; created four real estate operation partnerships; walked one venue through the purchase of their new home. During Covid, IndieSpace supported over 50 venues navigating their leases by helping them stay open, and also provided over $1.5M in relief grants to the indie theater community. In 2023 IndieSpace opened the West Village Rehearsal Co-Op with HERE Arts Center, New Ohio and Rattlestick Playwrights Theater. This 99-year lease for $1 per year will serve over 1,500 artists per year. For service to the community, IndieSpace received the Ellen Stewart Award and a citation from the City Council of New York Click Here

Photo credit: Jesse Kornbluth 

Photos: Inside the IndieSpace Anniversary Celebration At Culture Lab LIC: A Night of Art, Music, and Community
party goers mingling

Photos: Inside the IndieSpace Anniversary Celebration At Culture Lab LIC: A Night of Art, Music, and Community
party goers mingling

Photos: Inside the IndieSpace Anniversary Celebration At Culture Lab LIC: A Night of Art, Music, and Community
Randi Berry, Executive Director of IndieSpace, speaks to the crowd

Photos: Inside the IndieSpace Anniversary Celebration At Culture Lab LIC: A Night of Art, Music, and Community
Drag MC Nancy NoGood

Photos: Inside the IndieSpace Anniversary Celebration At Culture Lab LIC: A Night of Art, Music, and Community
A stilt walker from The Muse performs

Photos: Inside the IndieSpace Anniversary Celebration At Culture Lab LIC: A Night of Art, Music, and Community
An attendee receiving a tattoo from tattoo artist Minty Acid

Photos: Inside the IndieSpace Anniversary Celebration At Culture Lab LIC: A Night of Art, Music, and Community
Artist Scooter LeForge chatting with attendees at the community collage station

Photos: Inside the IndieSpace Anniversary Celebration At Culture Lab LIC: A Night of Art, Music, and Community
Attendees participating in the block printing station

Photos: Inside the IndieSpace Anniversary Celebration At Culture Lab LIC: A Night of Art, Music, and Community
James Clements from What Will the Neighbors Say? toasts IndieSpace

Photos: Inside the IndieSpace Anniversary Celebration At Culture Lab LIC: A Night of Art, Music, and Community
Andrew Block, Manager of Off and Off-Off Broadway Services at TDF with Erez Ziv, Managing Director of FRIGID New York




RELATED STORIES

1
Josh Dela Cruz, Danielle Hope, and Jon Jon Briones Will Star in WATERFALL in Thailand Photo
Josh Dela Cruz, Danielle Hope, and Jon Jon Briones Will Star in WATERFALL in Thailand

Waterfall: A New Musical, inspired by the Thai musical Behind the Painting and based upon the novel by Sriburapa, will play at Bangkok's Muangthai Rachadalai Theatre this fall.

2
Video: Betty Who Sings Broadway Photo
Video: Betty Who Sings Broadway

Who is Broadway's newest star? Precisely. While fans know her best from her Best known for her chart-topping singles such as “I Love You Always Forever” and “Somebody Loves You,” Hadestown will mark Betty Who’s stage debut.  The good news- she's been practicing! Below, watch her recent takes on some of her favorite showtunes.

3
Priscilla Lopez, Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa & More Will Star in LaChiusas THE Photo
Priscilla Lopez, Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa & More Will Star in LaChiusa's THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA

Lincoln Center Theater (under the direction of André Bishop) just announced the New York premiere of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA, directed and co-choreographed by Graciela Daniele, with book, music, and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa. 

4
Betty Who to Make Broadway Debut as Persephone in HADESTOWN Photo
Betty Who to Make Broadway Debut as Persephone in HADESTOWN

Don't miss the exciting news! Betty Who and Phillip Boykin are set to join the cast of Hadestown as Persephone and Hades, bringing their incredible talents to the acclaimed Broadway musical.

More Hot Stories For You

Austin Scott Joins the Cast of & JULIET Next MonthAustin Scott Joins the Cast of & JULIET Next Month
Wake Up With BWW 7/18: Final Sondheim Musical Casting, BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon Tour, and More!Wake Up With BWW 7/18: Final Sondheim Musical Casting, BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon Tour, and More!
Video: Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The MunyVideo: Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Muny
Photos: MJ Casts Meet Ahead of the Launch of National TourPhotos: MJ Casts Meet Ahead of the Launch of National Tour

Videos

Video: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video Video: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus' Video
Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus'
Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video
Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
LIFE OF PI
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
HAMILTON

Recommended For You