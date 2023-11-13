Photos: Inside Opening Night of HELLO, DOLLY! at the Renaissance Theatre Starring Jennifer Simard, Jeff Richmond, and More

Performances run through November 19.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date
Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 3 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 4 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!

The Renaissance Theatre is presenting Hello, Dolly!, starring Jennifer Simard, the second production of the Park National Bank Broadway Series Season. This timeless classic, brought to life by a talented cast and crew, promises to be a musical extravaganza that will leave audiences spellbound. Performances run through November 19.

Check out the photos from the opening night performance below!

Under the direction of the accomplished Michael Thomas and the assistance of Nikolas Demers as Assistant Director/Stage Manager, this production boasts an exceptional team of creative talents, including: Musical Director: Kelly Knowlton, Costume Design: Linda Turske, Set Design: Jason Kaufman, Choreographer: Caroline Grace Williams, Sound Designer: Aaron Nicolas, Lighting and Projections: Joseph Burke.

"Hello, Dolly!" is one of the most iconic musicals from the Golden Age of Broadway. With a score composed by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart, it's a multiple award-winning classic that has captured the hearts of audiences for decades. Based on Thorton Wilder's farce, "The Matchmaker," the musical follows the turn-of-the-20th-century adventures of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a matchmaker extraordinaire. When the wealthy and grumpy Horace Vandergelder seeks her help to find a wife, Dolly's matchmaking skills lead to unexpected twists and turns, ultimately revealing true love.

Jennifer Simard, a two-time Tony nominee for "Company" and "Disaster," and a four-time Drama Desk nominee and winner, will bring the character of Dolly Gallagher Levi to life. Jeff Richmond, the Tony Award-winning composer of "Mean Girls the Musical" and a three-time Emmy Award-winning director and producer of "30 Rock," "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," and "Saturday Night Live," will play the role of Horace Vandergelder.

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HELLO, DOLLY! at the Renaissance Theatre Starring Jennifer Simard, Jeff Richmond, and More
The cast of Hello, Dolly!

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HELLO, DOLLY! at the Renaissance Theatre Starring Jennifer Simard, Jeff Richmond, and More
The cast of Hello, Dolly!

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HELLO, DOLLY! at the Renaissance Theatre Starring Jennifer Simard, Jeff Richmond, and More
The cast of Hello, Dolly!

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HELLO, DOLLY! at the Renaissance Theatre Starring Jennifer Simard, Jeff Richmond, and More
The cast of Hello, Dolly!

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HELLO, DOLLY! at the Renaissance Theatre Starring Jennifer Simard, Jeff Richmond, and More
The cast of Hello, Dolly!

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HELLO, DOLLY! at the Renaissance Theatre Starring Jennifer Simard, Jeff Richmond, and More
The cast of Hello, Dolly!

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HELLO, DOLLY! at the Renaissance Theatre Starring Jennifer Simard, Jeff Richmond, and More
The cast of Hello, Dolly!

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HELLO, DOLLY! at the Renaissance Theatre Starring Jennifer Simard, Jeff Richmond, and More
The cast of Hello, Dolly!

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HELLO, DOLLY! at the Renaissance Theatre Starring Jennifer Simard, Jeff Richmond, and More
The cast of Hello, Dolly!

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HELLO, DOLLY! at the Renaissance Theatre Starring Jennifer Simard, Jeff Richmond, and More
The cast of Hello, Dolly!

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HELLO, DOLLY! at the Renaissance Theatre Starring Jennifer Simard, Jeff Richmond, and More
The cast of Hello, Dolly!

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HELLO, DOLLY! at the Renaissance Theatre Starring Jennifer Simard, Jeff Richmond, and More
The cast of Hello, Dolly!

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HELLO, DOLLY! at the Renaissance Theatre Starring Jennifer Simard, Jeff Richmond, and More
The cast of Hello, Dolly!

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HELLO, DOLLY! at the Renaissance Theatre Starring Jennifer Simard, Jeff Richmond, and More
The cast of Hello, Dolly!

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HELLO, DOLLY! at the Renaissance Theatre Starring Jennifer Simard, Jeff Richmond, and More
The cast of Hello, Dolly!



RELATED STORIES

1
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two

The Gilded Age has returned for season two with a fresh lineup of Broadway stars! The first season of Julian Fellowes' series featured over 60 Broadway alums, including Audra McDonald, Nathan Lane, Cynthia Nixon, and more. Check out which faces you recognize from the theatre, including new additions like Laura Benanti and Jeremy Shamos.

2
Photos: Bryan Cranston Hosts Celebrity Poker Tournament Photo
Photos: Bryan Cranston Hosts Celebrity Poker Tournament

See photos from the Lights! Camera! Ante Up! Celebrity Poker Tournament.

3
Full Cast Set for the Broadway Premiere of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Photo
Full Cast Set for the Broadway Premiere of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

The complete cast has been revealed for the Broadway premiere of Prayer for the French Republic. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Video: Watch Hannah Waddingham & Jason Sudeikis Perform Shallow Photo
Video: Watch Hannah Waddingham & Jason Sudeikis Perform 'Shallow'

Ted Lasso stars Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis reunited to perform 'Shallow' from A Star Is Born. Sudeikis originally set up the performance as if he would be singing with Will Forte, but when it was time for Forte to take on Lady Gaga's verse, Waddingham swooped in to surprise the audience. Watch the video of the performance now!

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Get a First Look at Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEAPhotos: Get a First Look at Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA
THE LION KING Celebrates 26th Anniversary on BroadwayTHE LION KING Celebrates 26th Anniversary on Broadway
SIX Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 8, 2024SIX Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 8, 2024
Bonnie Milligan Will Lead Industry Readings of New Musical HELENBonnie Milligan Will Lead Industry Readings of New Musical HELEN

Videos

Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview Video
Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview
Watch Hannah Waddingham & Jason Sudeikis Perform 'Shallow' Video
Watch Hannah Waddingham & Jason Sudeikis Perform 'Shallow'
Watch Highlights of Danny and Lucy DeVito in I NEED THAT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights of Danny and Lucy DeVito in I NEED THAT on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
CHICAGO
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW

Recommended For You