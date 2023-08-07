Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards

A glimpse into the prestigious dance awards ceremony.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

Take a look inside 2023 New York Dance and Performance Awards, the Bessies, New York City?s premier dance awards honoring outstanding creative work in the field. The Illustrious Blacks hosted this year?s celebratory event, which was held at Lincoln Center?s Damrosch Park as part of Lincoln Center?s Summer for the City on August 4, 2023.

See photos below!

Bessie Awards were presented to artists for Outstanding Choreographer/Creator, Outstanding Performer, Outstanding Sound Design/Music Composition, Outstanding Visual Design, Outstanding Revival, Lifetime Achievement in Dance, Service to the Field of Dance, Breakout Choreographer?an award that honors an artist who has made an exceptional leap in their career this past year, as well as the 2023 Juried Bessie Award.

The complete list of awardees and nominees can be found here: www.bessies.org

Photo credit: AK47 Division, Steven Pisano, and Yekaterina Gyadu.

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
Alton Murray, Lucy Sexton, & Paz Tanjuaquio

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
Amanda Castro, Brinda Guha, & Arielle Rosales

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
Bryan & Shaina Baira

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
DanceNYC with Amanda Castro, Brinda Guha & Arielle Rosales

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
Antoinette M. Coward-Gilmore & DJ Razor Ramon

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
Gian Marco Riccardo Lo Forte & Daniel Diaz

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
Joya Powell & Heather Robles

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
Joyce Edwards & Tyler Ashley

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
Outstanding Performer Awardee Albert Silindokuhle Ibokwe Khoza

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
Rachel Harris

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
Service to the Field of Dance Awardee Michele Byrd-McPhee

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
Shamel Pitts & team

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
Shamel Pitts

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
Yvonne H Chow & Porshia A. Derival

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
Fredrick Earl Mosley''s Diversity of Dance

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
Dancing in honor of O''Shae Sibley

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
Host - The Illustrious Blacks

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
Princess Lockeroo's Fabulous Waack Dancers

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
Outstanding Music Composition-Sound Design Awardees Charles Turner and Sean Mason

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
Lifetime Achievement in Dance Awardee Virginia Johnson

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
David Wright and Ingrid Silva of Dance Theatre of Harlem

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
George Faison with Breakout Choreographer Awardee Symara Johnson

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
2023 Juried Bessie Awardee Barkha Patel

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
Outstanding Performer Awardee Amanda Castro

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
Outstanding Performer Awardee Joyce Edwards

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
Outstanding Choreographer-Creator Awardee Benjamin Akio Kimitch

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
Outstanding Choreographer-Creator Awardee Dormeshia

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
Outstanding Performer Awardee j bouey with Brinda Guha at the Bessies Silent Disco After-Party

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
DJ Sabine Blaizin

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
Neysha Merced

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
Sumire Ishige & Chieh Hsiung

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
Heather Robles & Yvonne H Chow

Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards
Davalois Fearon & Jessica Chen



