Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards

A glimpse into the prestigious dance awards ceremony.
POPULAR
Take a look inside 2023 New York Dance and Performance Awards, the Bessies, New York City?s premier dance awards honoring outstanding creative work in the field. The Illustrious Blacks hosted this year?s celebratory event, which was held at Lincoln Center?s Damrosch Park as part of Lincoln Center?s Summer for the City on August 4, 2023.
See photos below!
Bessie Awards were presented to artists for Outstanding Choreographer/Creator, Outstanding Performer, Outstanding Sound Design/Music Composition, Outstanding Visual Design, Outstanding Revival, Lifetime Achievement in Dance, Service to the Field of Dance, Breakout Choreographer?an award that honors an artist who has made an exceptional leap in their career this past year, as well as the 2023 Juried Bessie Award.
The complete list of awardees and nominees can be found here: www.bessies.org
Photo credit: AK47 Division, Steven Pisano, and Yekaterina Gyadu.
Alton Murray, Lucy Sexton, & Paz Tanjuaquio
Amanda Castro, Brinda Guha, & Arielle Rosales
Bryan & Shaina Baira
DanceNYC with Amanda Castro, Brinda Guha & Arielle Rosales
Antoinette M. Coward-Gilmore & DJ Razor Ramon
Gian Marco Riccardo Lo Forte & Daniel Diaz
Joya Powell & Heather Robles
Joyce Edwards & Tyler Ashley
Outstanding Performer Awardee Albert Silindokuhle Ibokwe Khoza
Service to the Field of Dance Awardee Michele Byrd-McPhee
Shamel Pitts & team
Yvonne H Chow & Porshia A. Derival
Fredrick Earl Mosley''s Diversity of Dance
Dancing in honor of O''Shae Sibley
Host - The Illustrious Blacks
Princess Lockeroo's Fabulous Waack Dancers
Outstanding Music Composition-Sound Design Awardees Charles Turner and Sean Mason
Lifetime Achievement in Dance Awardee Virginia Johnson
David Wright and Ingrid Silva of Dance Theatre of Harlem
George Faison with Breakout Choreographer Awardee Symara Johnson
2023 Juried Bessie Awardee Barkha Patel
Outstanding Performer Awardee Amanda Castro
Outstanding Performer Awardee Joyce Edwards
Outstanding Choreographer-Creator Awardee Benjamin Akio Kimitch
Outstanding Choreographer-Creator Awardee Dormeshia
Outstanding Performer Awardee j bouey with Brinda Guha at the Bessies Silent Disco After-Party
DJ Sabine Blaizin
Neysha Merced
Sumire Ishige & Chieh Hsiung
Heather Robles & Yvonne H Chow
Davalois Fearon & Jessica Chen
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You