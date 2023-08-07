Photos: Go Inside The 2023 Bessie Awards

Take a look inside 2023 New York Dance and Performance Awards, the Bessies, New York City?s premier dance awards honoring outstanding creative work in the field. The Illustrious Blacks hosted this year?s celebratory event, which was held at Lincoln Center?s Damrosch Park as part of Lincoln Center?s Summer for the City on August 4, 2023.

See photos below!

Bessie Awards were presented to artists for Outstanding Choreographer/Creator, Outstanding Performer, Outstanding Sound Design/Music Composition, Outstanding Visual Design, Outstanding Revival, Lifetime Achievement in Dance, Service to the Field of Dance, Breakout Choreographer?an award that honors an artist who has made an exceptional leap in their career this past year, as well as the 2023 Juried Bessie Award.

The complete list of awardees and nominees can be found here: www.bessies.org

Photo credit: AK47 Division, Steven Pisano, and Yekaterina Gyadu.