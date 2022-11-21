Photos: George Salazar, Janet Dacal & More Star in THE WHO'S TOMMY IN CONCERT at Flint Repertory Theatre

Flint Repertory Theatre presented THE WHO'S TOMMY IN CONCERT at The FIM Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint November 18th & 19th. The concert starred George Salazar (Be More Chill) as Tommy, Janet Dacal (The Band's Visit) as Mrs. Walker, Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!) as Captain Walker, Paul Whitty (Once) as Uncle Ernie, Jeremiah Porter as Cousin Kevin and Arielle Crosby as The Acid Queen.

Based on the iconic 1969 rock concept album, The Who's TOMMY with music and lyrics by Pete Townshend, is an exhilarating story of hope, healing and the human spirit.

Directed and choreographed by Devanand Janki (Little Girl Blue), the concert featured musical direction by Casey Baker, co-choreography by Cy Paolantonio, scenic design by Jeromy Hopgood, lighting Design by Mike Billings, costume design by Daniella Toscano, projections design by Alison Dobbins, sound design by Matthew Tibbs.

The rest of the cast included Jason Briggs, Noah Canales, Rachael Cupples, Ian Deane, Elliott Dudek, Quinn Dudek, Emi Fishman, Musa Hitomi, Donovan Mahannah, Daniel Ryan May, Megan Meyer, Paris Porché Richardson, Lily Rose and Samuel Sommer.