Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: George Salazar, Janet Dacal & More Star in THE WHO'S TOMMY IN CONCERT at Flint Repertory Theatre

Based on the iconic 1969 rock concept album, The Who's TOMMY with music and lyrics by Pete Townshend, is an exhilarating story of hope, healing and the human spirit.

Nov. 21, 2022  

Flint Repertory Theatre presented THE WHO'S TOMMY IN CONCERT at The FIM Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint November 18th & 19th. The concert starred George Salazar (Be More Chill) as Tommy, Janet Dacal (The Band's Visit) as Mrs. Walker, Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!) as Captain Walker, Paul Whitty (Once) as Uncle Ernie, Jeremiah Porter as Cousin Kevin and Arielle Crosby as The Acid Queen.

Based on the iconic 1969 rock concept album, The Who's TOMMY with music and lyrics by Pete Townshend, is an exhilarating story of hope, healing and the human spirit.

Directed and choreographed by Devanand Janki (Little Girl Blue), the concert featured musical direction by Casey Baker, co-choreography by Cy Paolantonio, scenic design by Jeromy Hopgood, lighting Design by Mike Billings, costume design by Daniella Toscano, projections design by Alison Dobbins, sound design by Matthew Tibbs.

The rest of the cast included Jason Briggs, Noah Canales, Rachael Cupples, Ian Deane, Elliott Dudek, Quinn Dudek, Emi Fishman, Musa Hitomi, Donovan Mahannah, Daniel Ryan May, Megan Meyer, Paris Porché Richardson, Lily Rose and Samuel Sommer.

Photos: George Salazar, Janet Dacal & More Star in THE WHO'S TOMMY IN CONCERT at Flint Repertory Theatre
George Salazar and Company

Photos: George Salazar, Janet Dacal & More Star in THE WHO'S TOMMY IN CONCERT at Flint Repertory Theatre
George Salazar and Elliott Dudek

Photos: George Salazar, Janet Dacal & More Star in THE WHO'S TOMMY IN CONCERT at Flint Repertory Theatre
George Salazar, Janet Dacal, Quinn Dudek and Mauricio Martinez

Photos: George Salazar, Janet Dacal & More Star in THE WHO'S TOMMY IN CONCERT at Flint Repertory Theatre
Tommy Company

Photos: George Salazar, Janet Dacal & More Star in THE WHO'S TOMMY IN CONCERT at Flint Repertory Theatre
George Salazar and Company

Photos: George Salazar, Janet Dacal & More Star in THE WHO'S TOMMY IN CONCERT at Flint Repertory Theatre
George Salazar and Janet Dacal

Photos: George Salazar, Janet Dacal & More Star in THE WHO'S TOMMY IN CONCERT at Flint Repertory Theatre
Quinn Dudek and Company

Photos: George Salazar, Janet Dacal & More Star in THE WHO'S TOMMY IN CONCERT at Flint Repertory Theatre
Janet Dacal, Mauricio Martinez, George Salazar and Company

Photos: George Salazar, Janet Dacal & More Star in THE WHO'S TOMMY IN CONCERT at Flint Repertory Theatre
George Salazar and Company

Photos: George Salazar, Janet Dacal & More Star in THE WHO'S TOMMY IN CONCERT at Flint Repertory Theatre
Janet Dacal and George Salazar

Photos: George Salazar, Janet Dacal & More Star in THE WHO'S TOMMY IN CONCERT at Flint Repertory Theatre
Emi Fishman, George Salazar and Company

Photos: George Salazar, Janet Dacal & More Star in THE WHO'S TOMMY IN CONCERT at Flint Repertory Theatre
Elliott Dudek, George Salazar and Quinn Dudek

Photos: George Salazar, Janet Dacal & More Star in THE WHO'S TOMMY IN CONCERT at Flint Repertory Theatre
Arielle Crosby, Paul Whitty, Janet Dacal, George Salazar, Jeremiah Porter, Emi Fishman and Company



Related Stories
Video: Watch a Clip of Idina Menzel on CELEBRITY IOU - Airing Tonight! Photo
Video: Watch a Clip of Idina Menzel on CELEBRITY IOU - Airing Tonight!
Watch a clip of Idina Menzel with “Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott on HGTV's Celebrity IOU!
VIDEO: Joshua Henry, Shania Twain & More in BEAUTY & THE BEAST Preview Photo
VIDEO: Joshua Henry, Shania Twain & More in BEAUTY & THE BEAST Preview
ABC has released a first look at Joshua Henry, Shania Twain, Martin Short, David Alan Grier, and Rita Moreno in the upcoming Beauty & the Beast 30th Anniversary live action and animated hybrid special. Watch the new video preview, which features a sneak peek at Shania Twain singing the title song, now!
TITANIQUE to Perform on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Tomorrow Photo
TITANIQUE to Perform on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Tomorrow
The cast includes Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Kinky Boots) as Rose, Russell Daniels (80's Prom, That Bachelorette Show) as Ruth, who star alongside original cast members and co-authors Marla Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix's 'Special') as Céline Dion, and Constantine Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, 'This is the Night') as Jack.
Video: On the Red Carpet at A CHRISTMAS CAROL- Live at 6:15pm! Photo
Video: On the Red Carpet at A CHRISTMAS CAROL- Live at 6:15pm!
Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays officially returns to Broadway tonight as his universally celebrated, one man virtuoso, tour-de-force Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol opens at the Nederlander Theatre. BroadwayWorld will be there for the red carpet arrivals and you can watch live starting at 6:15pm ET.

More Hot Stories For You


MJ THE MUSICAL Releases New Block Of Tickets Through September 2023MJ THE MUSICAL Releases New Block Of Tickets Through September 2023
November 21, 2022

Beginning Wednesday, November 23rd at 10:00am ET, a new block of tickets for MJ The Musical will be available for performances through Sunday, September 3, 2023. MJ is directed and choregraphed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.
Photos: First Look at Jordan E. Cooper and the Cast of AIN'T NO MO'Photos: First Look at Jordan E. Cooper and the Cast of AIN'T NO MO'
November 21, 2022

All new production photos have been released from the new Broadway play, Ain't No Mo'! The production is now in previews at Belasco Theatre with opening night set for December 1, 2022.
Lana Gordon Returns to CHICAGO TonightLana Gordon Returns to CHICAGO Tonight
November 21, 2022

The Broadway company of Chicago will welcome back Lana Gordon in the role of “Velma Kelly” beginning tonight, Monday, November 21, 2022.
Listen to the 2023 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater AlbumListen to the 2023 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album
November 20, 2022

Six new recordings have earned nominations for Best Musical Theatre Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards, including Caroline, Or Change, Into The Woods, MJ The Musical, Mr. Saturday Night, Six: Live On Opening Night, and A Strange Loop. Before the 2022 winner is announced, take a listen to all six of the nominated albums.
Photos: SOME LIKE IT HOT Hosts Star-Studded Special Preview PerformancePhotos: SOME LIKE IT HOT Hosts Star-Studded Special Preview Performance
November 19, 2022

On Friday, November 18th, Broadway’s SOME LIKE IT HOT hosted a special preview performance. Guests were treated to a pre-show cocktail, with Marc Shaiman indulged the crowd with an impromptu rendition of the title number at the piano before heading over to the Shubert Theatre for the evening performance. Check out the photos here.