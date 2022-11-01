Photos: First Look at Gaby Albo & Samuel Garnica in ON YOUR FEET! National Tour - Beginning Performances Tonight
This exciting new production directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado will visit more than 70 cities nationwide.
The The brand new non-Equity national tour of the Broadway smash hit ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN begins its conga line across the country today, Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Clemens Center in Elmira, New York (207 Clemens Center Pkwy). This exciting new production directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado will visit more than 70 cities nationwide, with a press premiere to be held at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
Get a first look at photos from the tour below!
The cast of ON YOUR FEET! is led by Gaby Albo as Gloria Estefan and Samuel Garnica as Emilio Estefan with Francisca Tapia as Gloria Fajardo, Adriel Orlando Garcia as José Fajardo, Adela Romero as Consuelo, Lauren Danielle Horgan as Rebecca Fajardo, Katie McCollum as Young Gloria, Javier Iván as Young Emilio and Nayib, and Augusto Guardado as Phil. The ensemble includes Facundo Agustín, Miguel Flores, Arquímides González, Emilee Hassanzadeh, Marielisa Lugo, Madelin Marchant, Miranda Pepin, Reynel Reynaldo, Ralphie Rivera de Jesús, Angelliz M. Rosado Ramos, Rodolfo Santamarina, Kristen Tarragó, Sebastian Treviño, Zaiedd Vélez and Marina Vidal.
The ON YOUR FEET! band, led by Music Director Daniel Gutierrez (also on keyboard), features Jaime Ibacache Palma (Assistant Music Director, guitar), Jaime Rodriguez (drums), Danny Santiago (bass), Manny Marquez (percussion), Pedro Carrero (trombone) and Linda Briceño (trumpet). This world class group of musicians includes GRAMMY winners and nominees, multi-instrumentalists, and artists who have performed with pop and rock legends.
ON YOUR FEET!, the exhilarating original musical based on the extraordinary life of 26-time GRAMMY Award-winning husband-and-wife team Gloria and Emilio Estefan, features a book by Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Alexander Dinelaris and a score made up of some of the most loved and iconic songs of the past quarter-century including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark." Having begun in Chicago in the summer of 2015, ON YOUR FEET! made its Broadway debut that November, played for two years, and received seven Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, three Drama League Award nominations and a Tony Award® nomination for Best Choreography.
For more information and a complete list of dates and venues, please visit OnYourFeetMusical.com.
Photo credit: DJ Corey
Gaby Albo, Samuel Garnica and the cast
Gaby Albo and the cast
More Hot Stories For You
November 1, 2022
Abingdon Theatre Company rang in their 30th anniversary at their annual gala on October 24 at The Edison Ballroom. Stars came out to celebrate Abingdon’s milestone 30th anniversary as ATC honored Legacy Award Recipient Tony Award winner David Zippel and ATC Board President DMW Greer. See photos from the event here!
Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo & Jordan Donica to Star in CAMELOT at Lincoln Center Theater
November 1, 2022
Lincoln Center Theater has announced that Andrew Burnap will be Arthur, Phillipa Soo will be Guenevere, and Jordan Donica will be Lancelot Du Lac in its new version of Lerner & Loewe's Camelot, a fresh take on the classic tale.
Anthony Rapp Will Bring His Show WITHOUT YOU Off-Broadway in 2023
November 1, 2022
RENT star Anthony Rapp is bringing his show Without You to New World Stages in 2023. Performances will begin on January 14, with tickets on sale beginning on November 3.
Derek Klena, Auli'i Cravalho, and Nathan Gunn Join SUNSET BOULEVARD at the Kennedy Center Starring Stephanie J. Block
November 1, 2022
Additional casting has been announced joining Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block in the Broadway Center Stage production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard.
FUNNY GIRL, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, and More Set For 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
November 1, 2022
The lineup has been announced for this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, featuring many of your Broadway favorites! The 2022 lineup includes Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl, as well as the casts of A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot, and The Lion King.