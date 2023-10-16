Photos: First Look At Frankie Grande And More In THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At Bucks County Playhouse

Actor, producer and reality star, Frankie Grande, heads the cast of an all-new production of “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show” at Bucks County Playhouse running through October 28. See photos from the production!

Directed by Hunter Foster, Bucks County Playhouse Artistic Associate, and choreographed by Shannon Lewis, the Playhouse’s lauded production of the show received a complete overhaul this year with new sets, lighting, costumes and choreography.

A sensation on social media, as well as on stage, Frankie Grande is a presenter, actor, producer, reality TV personality and the host of Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob BingePants” podcast. Grande recently starred in the horror comedy film, “Summoning Sylvia”, alongside Michael Urie and Travis Coles. He also recently marked his return to the New York Theater in “Titanique: The Musical.” Grande gained notoriety when he launched his successful YouTube channel in 2012. More recently, he was as a stand-out finalist on the hit CBS series, “Big Brother.” Grande was a judge on the 2015 season of MTV's “America's Best Dance Crew” and as a houseguest on Celebrity Big Brother in the U.K. From 2016-2017, he co-hosted “Style Code Live,” an interactive fashion and shopping show that streamed live on Amazon.com. He starred on Broadway as “Franz” in the closing cast of “Rock of Ages” and made his debut with the mega-hit, “Mamma Mia!.” He guest-starred on Nickelodeon's “Henry Danger,” its spinoff “Danger Force,” and Netflix's “Haters Back Off.” As a producer, he has worked with shows on Broadway including “Hamlet,” “La Bête” and “Born Yesterday,” as well as “Brooke Shields at Feinstein's,” and his own one-man show, “Livin' La Vida Grande.”

The production also features Jason Forbach (Broadway’s “Into the Woods”) as Brad, Kristen Martin (Broadway’s “Wicked”) as Janet, Mike Bindeman (“The Lightening Thief”) as Rocky, Tim Shea (National Tour of “School of Rock”) as Riff Raff, Alyssa Wray (‘American Idol’ Top 9 finalist in 2021) as Magenta, Larkin Reilly (“A Chorus Line” Musical Theater Wichita) as Columbia, Benjamin Howes (Broadway’s [title of show] and “Scandalous”) as Narrator/Dr. Scott and Stanley Martin (Broadway’s “Aladdin”) as Eddie. Julia Joy (BCP’s “Mamma Mia!”) and Natalie Welch are phantoms.

The creative team includes Jeffrey Perri (Scenic Design), Nicole V. Moody (Costume Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair and Wig Design), Travis McHale (Lighting Design), and Bart Fasbender (Sound Design). Musical Director is Luke Molloy. Kellian Frank is production stage manager. Casting by Paul Hardt.



“The Rocky Horror Show” runs through October 28. Tickets start at $75 and are extremely limited. As in the past, all patrons will receive a complimentary bag of authorized props and will be invited to come up on stage and dance the Time Warp with the cast. No outside prop bags permitted will be permitted. For full details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, call 215-862-2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.