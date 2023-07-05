Photos: First Look At Candrice Jones' FLEX At Lincoln Center Theater

The play runs through Thursday, July 20 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

4 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 4 Broadway Shows Close Today
What's the Longest and Shortest Broadway Musical? Photo 2 What's the Longest and Shortest Broadway Musical?
Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway First Look Photo 3 Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway First Look
Interview: Meet the 2023 Jimmy Awards Winners- Langston Lee & Lauren A. Marchand Photo 4 Interview: Meet the 2023 Jimmy Awards Winners- Langston Lee & Lauren A. Marchand

Go inside Lincoln Center Theater to see first look photos of Flex, a new play by Candrice Jones directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz. Get a first look at the production below!

The play runs through Thursday, July 20 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Flex features Brittany Bellizeare, Christiana Clark, Renita Lewis, Erica Matthews, Ciara Monique and Tamera Tomakili and sets by Matt Saunders, costumes by Mika Eubanks, lighting by Adam Honore, and sound by Palmer Hefferan.  Charles M. Turner III is the Stage Manager.

FLEX tells the story of a girls' high school basketball team from Plainnole, Arkansas. It's 1997, and the women of the Lady Train team are inspired by the successes of the WNBA. With aspirations of going pro, they must first navigate the pressures of being young, Black, and female in rural Arkansas. Will their fouls off the court tear their team apart? Or can they keep their pact to stick together through hell or high water? This powerful new play by Candrice Jones celebrates the fierce athleticism of women's basketball with all the adrenaline and swagger of a four-quarter game.

Photo Credit: Marc J. Franklin

Flex
Ciara Monique and Renita Lewis

Flex
Christiana Clark and the cast of FLEX

Flex
Erica Matthews and Tamera Tomakili

Flex
The cast of FLEX

Flex
Erica Matthews

Flex
Erica Matthews and Renita Lewis

Flex
The cast of FLEX

Flex
Brittany Bellizeare, Tamera Tomakili and Renita Lewis




RELATED STORIES

1
Indias First Broadway-Style Musical MUGHAL-E-AZAM Begins Houston Performances Ne Photo
India's First Broadway-Style Musical MUGHAL-E-AZAM Begins Houston Performances Next Weekend

For three short nights this July (14th - 16th), the very first original Broadway-style musical ever written and produced in India will make a stop on its first North American tour to Houston's very own Brown Theatre at the Wortham Center. Based on the 1960 Bollywood film of the same name directed by K. Asif and produced by Shapoorji Pallonji, this stage adaptation of Mughal-e-Azam is a ground-breaking new musical and love letter to South Asian history and legend.

2
EXIT Theatre Announces 2023 San Francisco Fringe Festival Schedule Photo
EXIT Theatre Announces 2023 San Francisco Fringe Festival Schedule

The 2023 San Francisco Fringe Festival will present 45 performances by 15 indie theater companies from August 10 through August 26, 2023.

3
Centers For The Arts Of Bonita Springs Announces Mainstage Production Of BULLETPROOF BACKP Photo
Centers For The Arts Of Bonita Springs Announces Mainstage Production Of BULLETPROOF BACKPACK

Centers for the Arts of Bonita Springs officially announces its next Mainstage production presented at the The Center for Performing Arts in Bonita Springs.  

4
State Theatre New Jersey Presents The Beach Boys, July 29 Photo
State Theatre New Jersey Presents The Beach Boys, July 29

State Theatre New Jersey presents The Beach Boys on Saturday, July 29 at 8pm. Tickets range from $49-$159.  

More Hot Stories For You

Jackie Burns to Star as Céline Dion in TITANIQUE Beginning This MonthJackie Burns to Star as Céline Dion in TITANIQUE Beginning This Month
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23
Richard Thomas to Continue as Atticus Finch in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour for 2023-24 SeasonRichard Thomas to Continue as Atticus Finch in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour for 2023-24 Season
Photos: See BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL's First Preview Curtain CallPhotos: See BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL's First Preview Curtain Call

Videos

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks Video Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event Video
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
FUNNY GIRL
THE LION KING

Recommended For You