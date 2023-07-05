Photos: First Look At Candrice Jones' FLEX At Lincoln Center Theater

Go inside Lincoln Center Theater to see first look photos of Flex, a new play by Candrice Jones directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz. Get a first look at the production below!

The play runs through Thursday, July 20 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Flex features Brittany Bellizeare, Christiana Clark, Renita Lewis, Erica Matthews, Ciara Monique and Tamera Tomakili and sets by Matt Saunders, costumes by Mika Eubanks, lighting by Adam Honore, and sound by Palmer Hefferan. Charles M. Turner III is the Stage Manager.

FLEX tells the story of a girls' high school basketball team from Plainnole, Arkansas. It's 1997, and the women of the Lady Train team are inspired by the successes of the WNBA. With aspirations of going pro, they must first navigate the pressures of being young, Black, and female in rural Arkansas. Will their fouls off the court tear their team apart? Or can they keep their pact to stick together through hell or high water? This powerful new play by Candrice Jones celebrates the fierce athleticism of women's basketball with all the adrenaline and swagger of a four-quarter game.

Photo Credit: Marc J. Franklin