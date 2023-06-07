Photos: Distinguished Concerts International New York Celebrates A Successful Concert At Carnegie Hall

On Monday, June 5, Distinguished Concerts International New York (DCINY) held its last concert before the summer hiatus. The evening concert was held at Carnegie Hall where both choirs of the night fill the house with great energy and enthusiasm – the organization couldn’t have hoped for a better way to wrap the 2023 spring/summer series. See photos from inside the event below!

The night began with DCINY Composer-in-Residence Michael Bussewitz-Quarm’s moving composition, Where We Find Ourselves, a moving musical journey that took guests through the lives of the men and women living inside the Jim Crow-era. The second act featuring music from middle school voices led by conductor and composer Greg Gilpin, Leah Crane took the stage to sing gospel arrangements of his original work How Can I keep from Singing as well as Yeish Kochavim (There are Stars) by Jonathan Tunick.