Photos: Dana Tai Soon Burgess Dance Company Visits New York City

Washington, DC’s preeminent modern dance company, Dana Tai Soon Burgess Dance Company, made a summer visit to New York City, for a special performance marking their 30th anniversary season. Hosted by the Korean Cultural Center on Park Avenue, Artistic Director, Dana Tai Soon Burgess showcased the Company’s repertory focusing on identity in the context of historical events and personal stories, thereby connecting the shared human experience and showcasing cultural confluence.

The special event featured company members, who also reflect the organization’s mission: Joan Ayap, Christine Doyle, Justin Rustle, Felipe Oyarzun Molledo, Christin Arhtur, and Aleny Serna performing works and excerpts from Burgess’s “Khaybet,” “Transformations,” “A Tribute to Marian Anderson,” “Surroundings:A Tribute to Maya Lin” and “Mandala.”



Burgess, who is of Korean American descent, has been hailed as the “Diplomat of Dance.” For 30 years he has also toured the world for the U.S. State Department where he has served as a Cultural Ambassador. He is the first-ever choreographer in residence for the Smithsonian Institution. His Company performs in numerous venues in D.C. including The Kennedy Center, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, the United Nations, The Kreeger Museum and The White House.



Burgess also engaged in a one-on-one discussion with host Lisa Gold, Executive Director of the Asian American Arts Alliance. Topics included his work and his recently published award-winning book “Chino and the Dance of the Butterfly: A Memoir.” A book signing followed the discussion and performances.

