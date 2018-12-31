Photo Flashback: Celebrating the Many Broadway Debuts of 2018!

The gifts have been opened, the feasts have been eaten and the merriment has been had. As the holiday season comes to a close and we countdown the final hours of the year, we're getting ready to ring in 2019 by looking back.

Below, check out a collection of photos from some of the big Broadway debuts of the year, including stars like Cody Simpson, Katharine McPhee, Peppermint, Joshua Jackson and so many more!

Alex Newell during his Broadway Debut Photo Shoot for 'Once On This Island' on January 30, 2018 at Circle in the Square Theatre in New York City.



Denise Gough attends the Broadway Opening Night After Party for 'Angels in America' at Espace on March 25, 2018 in New York City.



Stephanie J. Block and Micaela Diamond during the Pre-Broadway Premiere Opening Night Curtain Call for 'The Cher Show' at the Oriental Theatre on June 28, 2018 in Chicago.



Jarrod Spector and Micaela Diamond during the Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call of 'The Cher Show' at Neil Simon Theatre on December 3, 2018 in New York City.



Joshua Jackson attends the cast photo call for the Broadway Revival of "Children of a Lesser God" on February 22, 2018 at the Roundabout Rehearsal Studios in New York City.



Joshua Jackson attends the Broadway Opening Night After Party for 'Children of a Lesser God' at Edison Ballroom on April 11, 2018 in New York City.



Lauren Ridloff attends the 2018 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Junket on May 2, 2018 at the Intercontinental Hotel in New York City.



Lauren Ridloff during the Broadway opening night performance Curtain Call for 'Children of a Lesser God' at Studio 54 Theatre on April 11, 2018 in New York City.



Lauren Ridloff and Joshua Jackson during the Broadway opening night performance Curtain Call for 'Children of a Lesser God' at Studio 54 Theatre on April 11, 2018 in New York City.



Lauren Ridloff and Joshua Jackson attends the cast photo call for the Broadway Revival of "Children of a Lesser God" on February 22, 2018 at the Roundabout Rehearsal Studios in New York City.



Peppermint during the Broadway Opening Night Performance Actors' Equity Legacy Robe honoring Justin Prescott at the Hudson Theatre on July 26, 2018 in New York City.



Peppermint during the Opening Night Performance Curtain Call of 'Head Over Heels' at the Hudson Theatre on July 26, 2018 in New York City.



Peppermint and cast during the Opening Night Performance Curtain Call of 'Head Over Heels' at the Hudson Theatre on July 26, 2018 in New York City.



Brittany Pollack in her dressing room during her Broadway Debut in 'Carousel' photo shoot at the Imperial Theatre on May 23, 2018 in New York City.



Nyle DiMarco, making His Broadway Producing debut with Broadway's "Children Of A Lesser God" at Studio 54 on January 17, 2018 in New York City.



Cody Simpson during his Broadway Debut Photo Shoot at Premiere Studios on December 4, 2018 in New York City.



Judy Kaye and Max von Essen with Cody Simpson making his Broadway Debut Bows in "Anastasia" at the Broadhurst Theatre on November 29, 2018 in New York City.



Courtenay Collins during her Broadway Debut in "The Prom" Photo Shoot at the Longacre Theatre on November 28, 2018 in New York City.



Noma Dumezweni attends the Broadway Opening Day Cast Press Reception for 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and Two' at The Lyric Theatre on April 22, 2018 in New York City.



Noma Dumezweni attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City.



Bonnie Milligan attends the Opening Night Performance After Party for 'Head Over Heels' at Gustavino's on July 26, 2018 in New York City.



Alexandra Socha, Rachel York and Bonnie Milligan during the Opening Night Performance Curtain Call of 'Head Over Heels' at the Hudson Theatre on July 26, 2018 in New York City.



Bonnie Milligan performs during a special curtain call at Broadway's 'Head Over Heels' on July 12, 2018 at the Hudson Theatre in New York City.



Jake Shears takes his curtain call bows during his Broadway Debut In "Kinky Boots" at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on January 8, 2018 in New York City.



John McGinty during his Broadway Debut photo shoot at Studio 54 on April 21, 2018 in New York City.



Treshelle Edmond, John McGinty and Julee Cerda during the Broadway opening night performance Curtain Call for 'Children of a Lesser God' at Studio 54 Theatre on April 11, 2018 in New York City.



Kandi Burruss makes her Broadway debut as Matron Mama Morton starring in 'Chicago' at the Ambassador Theatre on January 16, 2018 in New York City.



Storm Lever during her Broadway Debut Photo Shoot at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on June 26, 2018 in New York City.



Storm Lever during her Broadway Debut Photo Shoot at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on June 26, 2018 in New York City.



Chris Evans attends the the Broadway Opening Night Performance After Party for 'Lobby Hero' at Bryant Park Grill on March 26, 2018 in New York City.



Chris Evans during the the Broadway Opening Night Performance curtain call for 'Lobby Hero' at The Hayes Theatre on March 26, 2018 in New York City.



Katharine McPhee during her Broadway Debut Curtain Call in 'Waitress' at the Brooke Atkinson Theatre on April 10, 2018 in New York City.



Melissa Benoit during her Opening Night debut bows in 'Beautiful-The Carole King Musical' at the Stephen Sondheim on June 12, 2018 in New York City.



Melissa Benoit backstage after her Opening Night debut in 'Beautiful-The Carole King Musical' at the Stephen Sondheim on June 12, 2018 in New York City.



Samantha Barks during the Curtain Call for the Garry Marshall Tribute Performance of 'Pretty Woman:The Musical' at the Nederlander Theatre on August 2, 2018 in New York City.



Samantha Barks attends the photo call for the New Broadway Bound Musical 'Pretty Woman' on January 22, 2018 at the New 42nd Street Studios in New York City.



Robby Clater during his Broadway debut in 'Pretty Woman The Musical' photo shoot at the Nederlander Theatre on August 24, 2018 in New York City.



Shiri Maimon attends a photo call for her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in 'Chicago' on September 7, 2018 at Sardi's in New York City.



Josh Charles attends photo call for the Second Stage Theatre Company production of 'Straight White Men' at Sardi's on June 14 30, 2018 in New York City.



Kate Bornstein, Stephen Payne, Josh Charles, Paul Schneider and Armie Hammer during the Broadway opening night curtain Call of 'Straight White Men' at Hayes Theater on July 23, 2018 in New York City.



Josh Charles attend the Broadway Opening Night after party for 'Straight White Men' Broadway Opening Night at DaDong on July 23, 2018 in New York City



Harry Hadden-Paton attends the 2018 Drama League Awards at the Marriot Marquis Times Square on May 18, 2018 in New York City.



Harry Hadden-Paton and Bartlett Sher during the Broadway Opening Night Actors' Equity Gypsy Robe Ceremony honoring Matt Wall for 'My Fair Lady' at the Lincoln Center Theater at The Vivian Beaumont Theatre on April 19, 2018 in New York City.



Harry Hadden-Paton attends the 74th Annual Theatre World Awards at Circle in the Square on June 4, 2018 in New York City.



Anthony Boyle attends the 2018 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Junket on May 2, 2018 at the Intercontinental Hotel in New York City.



