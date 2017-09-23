Photo Flash: SWEENEY TODD is 'Dying' to Greet Fans at Broadway Flea and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week SWEENEY TODD is gearing up for the Broadway Flea Market. Visit their booth to take your chances on Mrs. Lovett's pies! Could be a close shave... Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!



Oklahoma (Regional): @goodspeedmusicals SIP: The girls in our cast really love each other. But we are wondering who did this better? Us or @gossipgirl #SIP #saturdayintermissionpic

Sweeney Todd (Off-Broadway): @caroleecarmello #SIP We're just DYING to see you at #BroadwayFlea tomorrow! Stop by @sweeneytoddnyc table to meet cast members & buy cool stuff! @bcefa

Dreamgirls (Regional): @stannmyers Just a Vegas Showboy and his Dreams ready for a two doe shay! #SIP #saturdayintermissionpic #dreamgirls #intermission #backstage #motown #MusicalTheatre #actor #singer #dancer #toronto #regional #theatre @officialbroadwayworld

Gypsy (Regional): @bamiller_Attack of the kiddos! #SIP #SaturdayIntermissionPic #Balloons #LyricGypsy #Boston

Taming of the Shrew (Regional): @crystallucasperryLove this rehearsal shot by @Brave.Lux - The perfect motivation for conquering a two show day. #LeadingLadies #SoMuchSwag #ItsTamingTime @CrystalLucasPerry is Petruchio and @LexiHenrikson is Katherine in Shakespeare's TAMING OF THE SHREW at @ChicagoShakes | currently in Previews : Running now through Nov 12th | #TamingOfTheShrew #ChicagoShakes #saturday #night #grind #swag #play #chicago #theatre #costume #magic #smile #actor #model #artist #fun #women #photo #photography #Sip #rehearsal #love #life #brave #bold #beautiful #ArtistsAtWork â€œChicago Shakespeare Theaterâ€™s production of The Taming of the Shrew, directed by Barbara Gaines (2017). Photo by Joe Mazza.â€?

Annie Get Your Gun (Regional): @aliceinthearbor A competitive offstage relationship really keeps the alive onstage. Anything @adamkemmerer can do, I can do better. Except maybe make a collage. #sip #wbt #anniegetyourgun #oakleyandbutler #agygwbt #officialbroadwayworld #broadwayworld

