Photo Flash: Leslie Odom, Jr. Performs at NewYork-Presbyterian's Amazing Kids, Amazing Care Dinner

NewYork-Presbyterian held its annual Amazing Kids, Amazing Care Dinner on Thursday, October 25 at Cipriani 25 Broadway in Manhattan to celebrate the exceptional care provided at NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital and the Sloane Hospital for Women. NewYork-Presbyterian Trustee and Hearst President and CEO Steven R. Swartz, and his wife Tina, served as trustee co-chairs of the evening's event, which raised over $1,000,000 in support of both NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital and the Sloane Hospital for Women.

Dr. Steven J. Corwin, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian, and Dr. Laura L. Forese, executive vice president and chief operating officer of NewYork-Presbyterian, were joined by 450 guests. Stephanie Ruhle, anchor, MSNBC, and correspondent, NBC News, acted as the evening's emcee. The evening also featured a special performance by Tony and Grammy Award-winning performer, Leslie Odom, Jr., who originated the role of Aaron Burr in the acclaimed Broadway musical "Hamilton."

A leader in research and patient care since its predecessor institution was established as the Babies Hospital in 1887, NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital opened in 2003 and is internationally known for providing the highest quality, compassionate care for pediatric and neonatal patients. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital ranks in more pediatric specialties than any other New York metro area hospital in the 2018-19 U.S. News & World Report's "Best Children's Hospitals" survey.

When it opened in 1887, the Sloane Hospital for Women was the first hospital in New York solely devoted to women's healthcare. Its innovative treatments linked obstetrics to gynecology, and it quickly developed a reputation for exceptional patient care and low mortality rates. Now part of NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, the Sloane Hospital for Women brings together a vast spectrum of specialists, resources and programs uniquely designed to meet the health needs of women throughout their lives.

About NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital

NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital, located in New York City, offers the best available care in every area of pediatrics - including the most complex neonatal and critical care, and all areas of pediatric subspecialties - in a family-friendly and technologically advanced setting. Building a reputation for more than a century as one of the nation's premier children's hospitals, NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital is affiliated with the Department of Pediatrics at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, and is Manhattan's only hospital dedicated solely to the care of children and one of the largest providers of children's health services in the tri-state area with a long-standing commitment to its community. It is also a major international referral center, meeting the special needs of children from infancy through adolescence worldwide.

NewYork-Presbyterian also comprises NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester Division, NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital. The hospital is also closely affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. NewYork-Presbyterian is the #1 hospital in the New York metropolitan area, according to U.S. News & World Report, and consistently named to the magazine's Honor Roll of best hospitals in the nation. For more information, visit www.nyp.org.

Photo Credit: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital

