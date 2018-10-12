Photo Flash: Kelly Clarkson Spends the Evening with Anna and Elsa at FROZEN

Pop star Kelly Clarkson braved the winter weather for a visit to Frozen. Check out the photo of her with stars Caissie Levy and Patti Murin below!

Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, expands upon and deepens the tale's indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film.

Frozen was nominated for three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical (Jennifer Lee), and Best Original Score (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez).

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

Related Articles

Include

More Hot Stories For You