FROZEN
Click Here for More Articles on FROZEN

Photo Flash: Kelly Clarkson Spends the Evening with Anna and Elsa at FROZEN

Oct. 12, 2018  

Pop star Kelly Clarkson braved the winter weather for a visit to Frozen. Check out the photo of her with stars Caissie Levy and Patti Murin below!

Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, expands upon and deepens the tale's indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film.

Frozen was nominated for three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical (Jennifer Lee), and Best Original Score (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez).

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

buy tickets

Related Articles

Include






More Hot Stories For You

  • Jackie Burns and Kara Lindsay To Lead WICKED in Los Angeles
  • Breaking: Corbin Bleu, Stephanie Styles & More Join KISS ME, KATE on Broadway; Amanda Green Will Update Book
  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At Rachel Tucker And The UK Cast Of COME FROM AWAY
  • Photo Flash: The Heat is On Tour! First Look at MISS SAIGON
  • Video: Glimpse A Whole New World In the First Teaser for Disney's Live Action ALADDIN!
  • Photo Flash: First Look at the Cast of West End's COMPANY

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
    Â  Â 



      SHARE